Yinzers Hopeful To Continue Invasion Of State College Food

Last week, we argued for Philly spots we’d like to see hold greater representation in State College to even the score, given Pittsburgh’s recent food takeover.

This week, we’re taking you to the other side of the state: the steel mill town in Western Pennsylvania the city yinzers call home, and a place filled with bridges, black and yellow, Ben Roethlisberger jerseys, and Terrible Towels. — Pittsburgh.

While Pittsburgh already holds decent representation in State College with places like Primanti Brothers, Salud, and Sheetz, there’s always room for more. Plus, with the emergence of BRGR and Hello Bistro this semester, it couldn’t hurt to add a couple of more spots to Pittsburgh’s domination.

While I’m not from Pittsburgh myself, I do enjoy most of its food and bar options that have already made their way to State College. After watching Penn State beat up Pitt last year, I was even able to check out a few places with my yinzer buddies, as well. Here are some other Pittsburgh-based joints that we would enjoy having around State College.

Pamela’s Diner

Pamela’s Diner, a classic joint, is a local chain with various spots located throughout downtown Pittsburgh. It’s been around for nearly 40 years and maintains that classic, old-school diner feel. Plus, the food’s absolutely amazing.

Ever since The Diner closed, downtown State College has been missing a traditional diner spot. On weekends The Waffle Shop is too crowded and cramped. Not to mention, it only accepts cash –and after all, what college student has a steady supply of cash?

Pamela’s would be a great addition to our local cuisine and it would certainly pull a crowd.

Steel Cactus

Everyone loves tacos. The Steel Cactus is a Pittsburgh-area chain with the best tacos ever. Their salsa verde is out of this world. Oh, and it has a nice bar for those looking to get their drink on too.

Steel Cactus currently has seven locations — six in Pittsburgh and it’s surrounding area and one in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. Will the Steel Cactus infiltrate State College next and challenge Mad Mex for the best margs and burritos downtown? One can only hope.

The Yard

Craving gourmet grilled cheese and don’t think the HUB’s Grate Chee is cutting it? It’s a tale as old as time, but one that could be fixed quite easily. The Yard could satiate any grilled cheese craving no matter how dire.

The restaurant has four locations throughout the city, but it’s also working on creating its own brewing facility.

Plus, The Yard has some amazing names for its food and beverages. Some of its best include Smack Yo Mama, the Big Che-bowski, and Mother of Dragons.

Eat’n Park

Hello Bistro might be owned by the same company and opening later this fall, but we’d definitely be down with welcoming its wilder cousin, Eat’n Park.

The restaurant is a 24-hour diner that’s good for truly any meal and serves great breakfast and buffalo chicken wraps that are perfect for late-night snacking. However, Eat’n Park’s most notorious menu item is its smiley cookies.

These cookies are so good that they earned a shoutout in Mac Miller’s hit song “Knock, Knock” with the line, “Keep a smile like an Eat’n Park cookie.” Plus, there’s no denying State College could use a couple more cookie spots. After all, Insomnia’s good, but it’s never received a Mac Miller shoutout.

