Lion Ambassadors, ROTC To Guard The Lion Shrine Friday Night

The Lion Ambassadors and Penn State’s ROTC program will protect the Symbol of our Best at their annual “Guard the Lion Shrine” Homecoming event. The tradition will take place from 8-11 p.m. Friday, October 4 at the Lion Shrine following the Homecoming Parade.

Volunteers will be on duty to protect the shrine from any vandalism leading up to Penn State’s battle with Purdue for the 100th Homecoming game.

“Guard the Lion Shrine is a project steeped in the pride-filled history of this great institution,” Lambs Director of Communications Alex Vandenberg said in a release. “We are proud to stand guard over the Symbol of our Best and have fun while doing it.”

The tradition began during the 1966 Homecoming game against Syracuse when Sue Paterno and a friend covered the shrine in washable orange paint hoping to hype fans up for the game. Unfortunately, after Paterno and her friend left, some Syracuse fans covered the Lion in oil-based orange paint that was harder to wash off. And thus, the tradition of guarding the lion shrine was born.

There will be free concessions, games, and live entertainment from local bands and student groups. The event is free and open to the public.

