PSU news by
Penn State's student blog

Follow us!

Example Searches

Natty Nittany
Onward Debates
Photo Story
Drunk, Sober, High
Squirrel Girl

Topics

More

News

Lion Ambassadors, ROTC To Guard The Lion Shrine Friday Night

Mikey Mandarino | Onward State
By Mackenzie Cullen
10/4/19 4:04 am

The Lion Ambassadors and Penn State’s ROTC program will protect the Symbol of our Best at their annual “Guard the Lion Shrine” Homecoming event. The tradition will take place from 8-11 p.m. Friday, October 4 at the Lion Shrine following the Homecoming Parade.

Volunteers will be on duty to protect the shrine from any vandalism leading up to Penn State’s battle with Purdue for the 100th Homecoming game.

“Guard the Lion Shrine is a project steeped in the pride-filled history of this great institution,” Lambs Director of Communications Alex Vandenberg said in a release. “We are proud to stand guard over the Symbol of our Best and have fun while doing it.”

The tradition began during the 1966 Homecoming game against Syracuse when Sue Paterno and a friend covered the shrine in washable orange paint hoping to hype fans up for the game. Unfortunately, after Paterno and her friend left, some Syracuse fans covered the Lion in oil-based orange paint that was harder to wash off. And thus, the tradition of guarding the lion shrine was born.

There will be free concessions, games, and live entertainment from local bands and student groups. The event is free and open to the public.

Your ad blocker is on.

Please choose an option below.

Sign up for our e-mail newsletter:
OR
Support quality journalism:
Purchase a Subscription!
Already receiving enough emails?

About the Author

Mackenzie Cullen

Mackenzie is a sophomore majoring in English and one of Onward State's news editors. She is from Minersville, PA and is always trying to explain exactly where that is. She loves Broadway musicals, volleyball, and Irving's. Email all compliments to [email protected], and follow her on Twitter @MackenzieC__.

Comments

State College Links

Bars and Happy Hours

Movies – Local theaters and new movies

Apartments – Search local apartments

Classifieds – Buy and sell locally

Cars / Trucks – New and used vehicles

Hotels – In and around Penn State
Follow on another platform
Other posts by Mackenzie

Kenyette Barnes, Robin Givens To Speak At Penn State

Kenyette Barnes and Robin Givens will speak at Penn State as part of the Student Programming Association’s collaboration with the Gender Equity Center.

Unknown Phone Scammers Posing As University Park Police

Penn State Junior Makes Off-Broadway Debut In ‘Broadway Bounty Hunter’

An Open Letter To The Noon Game

These were the best of times, and they were the worst of times. Mostly the worst of times, though.

THON Announces 2020 Theme: Journey Together

Following longstanding tradition for THON and Homecoming, the THON Executive Committee announced the theme for THON 2020 before the Homecoming parade kicked off Friday evening.

©  2008 - 2019 Onward State

Send this to a friend