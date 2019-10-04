[Photo Story] Guard The Lion Shrine 2019

Penn State held the annual Guard the Lion Shrine event — one of the university’s most time-honored Homecoming traditions — yet again on Friday night.
Every year, Sue Paterno comes and shares the story of why Penn State’s ROTC comes out to guard the Symbol Of Our Best on the Friday night of Homecoming. Syracuse fans covered the Lion Shrine with orange oil paint, which was very difficult to clean off, a year after Paterno and a friend painted it with latex paint (that was much easier to get off the shrine) did the same thing in order to fire up Penn State’s fanbase.
Guarding the Lion Shrine has become a big spectacle hosted by Penn State’s Lion Ambassadors. In addition to Sue Paterno’s story, there’s live music, free food, and other entertainment on offer around the shrine.
