[Photo Story] Guard The Lion Shrine 2019

Penn State held the annual Guard the Lion Shrine event — one of the university’s most time-honored Homecoming traditions — yet again on Friday night.

Every year, Sue Paterno comes and shares the story of why Penn State’s ROTC comes out to guard the Symbol Of Our Best on the Friday night of Homecoming. Syracuse fans covered the Lion Shrine with orange oil paint, which was very difficult to clean off, a year after Paterno and a friend painted it with latex paint (that was much easier to get off the shrine) did the same thing in order to fire up Penn State’s fanbase.

Guarding the Lion Shrine has become a big spectacle hosted by Penn State’s Lion Ambassadors. In addition to Sue Paterno’s story, there’s live music, free food, and other entertainment on offer around the shrine.

As part of the event, Penn State fans were able to paint Purdue blue… (Photo: Mikey Mandarino | Onward State)

… and they were also able to “Pin the Ear on the Lion” — an ode to the three times the Symbol Of Our Best has lost an ear. (Photo: Mikey Mandarino | Onward State)



There was also a tent outside Rec Hall featuring the history of both the Nittany Lion mascot and the Lion Shrine itself. (Photo: Mikey Mandarino | Onward State)

One of the informational posters chronicled the 50-plus students who’ve had the privilege of being Penn State’s mascot. (Photo: Mikey Mandarino | Onward State)

A few Penn State Puppers also made the trek out to West campus for Friday night’s fun. Meet Hank — a Very Good Boy who is so, so sweet. (Photo: Mikey Mandarino | Onward State)

And, most importantly, free food was on offer for those in attendance. Pizza and fries are way better when you don’t have to pay for them. (Photo: Mikey Mandarino | Onward State)

Despite the fun and games around them, members of Penn State’s ROTC had some serious business to take care of. (Photo: Mikey Mandarino | Onward State)

The changing of the guard is always super fun to watch, and this year’s ROTC students nailed it. (Photo: Mikey Mandarino | Onward State)

The Nittany Lion himself supervised one particular changing of the guard. This is what we like to call having a front-row seat. (Photo: Mikey Mandarino | Onward State)

He, of course, helped the ROTC students guard his shrine — although he wasn’t always this cooperative. (Photo: Mikey Mandarino | Onward State)

As always, the highlight of the night was Sue Paterno sharing the tale of why we guard the Lion Shrine on the Friday night of Homecoming week. (Photo: Mikey Mandarino | Onward State)

During her story, Paterno told those in the audience to close their eyes and picture themselves in the story. The Nittany Lion obliged. (Photo: Mikey Mandarino | Onward State)

… No, seriously, he didn’t stop covering his eyes throughout the story. (Photo: Mikey Mandarino | Onward State)

Once Paterno finished up her story, it was time to dance, baby! (Photo: Mikey Mandarino | Onward State)

State College staple Velveeta had the unenviable task of following up Paterno’s story with a musical performance. (Photo: Mikey Mandarino | Onward State)

The band’s set included covers of classics such as Tom Petty’s “American Girl” and Rick Springfield’s “Jessie’s Girl.” It was a worthy follow-up to a timeless Penn State story. (Photo: Mikey Mandarino | Onward State)

Naturally, there were plenty of opportunities for photo ops on what turned out to be an incredibly fun night in Happy Valley. (Photo: Mikey Mandarino | Onward State)

