[Photo Story] ILLENIUM Brings ‘Ascend’ Tour To Bryce Jordan Center

EDM DJ Nicholas Miller, better known as Illenium and the rising artist behind songs such as “Good Things Fall Apart” and “Fractures,” brought heavy bass, lasers, and, most importantly, pyrotechnics to the Bryce Jordan Center Thursday night as part of his “Ascend” tour. The show also featured openers William Black, Dabin, and Ekali.
Illenium’s tour is based off of his most recent album, ASCEND, which was released in August. The album features popular tracks such as “Takeaway,” with which he collaborated with The Chainsmokers and Lennon Stella, and “In Your Arms” featuring the popular rock band X Ambassadors.
