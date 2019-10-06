Chris Fowler: ‘We’ll Be There’ For Penn State Football’s White Out Game

ESPN college football play-by-play commentator Chris Fowler said on Twitter that “we’ll be there” for the 2019 White Out game between Penn State football and Michigan.

Fowler was tweeting back and forth with a Penn State fan who said the “entire season rests on” the Nittany Lions’ upcoming game against No. 14 Iowa. That prompted the play-by-play man to bring up the White Out game.

What about White Out game? We’ll be there for that one! — Chris Fowler (@cbfowler) October 6, 2019

Fowler, Kirk Herbstreit, and Maria Taylor make up the typical broadcast team for ABC’s “Saturday Night Football.” They called the 2017 and 2018 White Out games against the Wolverines and Ohio State, respectively, but Fowler’s tweet doesn’t necessarily confirm anything regarding the kickoff time or network that’ll broadcast the game.

Penn State associate athletic director for strategic communications Kris Petersen told Onward State that the university hasn’t received a time or network designation for the White Out game yet. According to Petersen, those designations are determined either 12 or six days before the game will begin, which, in this case, would be October 7 or October 13, respectively.

The only confirmed kickoff time and network assignment on Penn State’s remaining schedule is for its game at No. 14 Iowa, which will begin at 7:30 p.m. and be broadcast on ABC.

Fowler has been in Happy Valley to call a Penn State game once this season. He and Todd Blackledge called the Nittany Lions’ 17-10 victory over Pitt that began at noon, but special circumstances surrounded that instance. Fowler traded places with Sean McDonough, who called the Clemson-Syracuse game at his alma mater along with Kirk Herbstreit and Maria Taylor, that week.

Clemson-Syracuse was featured on ABC’s “Saturday Night Football” that week, but McDonough replaced Fowler in the booth for that game because he was in town to receive Syracuse’s highest alumni award.

