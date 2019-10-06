Penn State Football Ranked No. 10 In AP Top 25 Poll

Penn State football rose two spots to No. 10 in this week’s AP Top 25 poll.

The Nittany Lions handily beat Purdue 35-7 at Beaver Stadium on Saturday afternoon. Penn State’s offense got off to a flying start, but it slowed to a crawl for the last two-plus quarters of the game and couldn’t get anything going. A standout defensive performance that included 10 sacks and a strong game from Lamont Wade kept Purdue from ever really finding its way back into the contest.

Penn State has now been ranked in the AP Top 25 poll for 47 straight weeks, which is the fifth-longest active streak in all of college football. Alabama (186 consecutive weeks), Ohio State (120), Clemson (75), and Oklahoma (49) are the only programs with longer active streaks than James Franklin’s program. The team began this season at No. 15 in the AP Top 25 poll and has moved up since then thanks to an unbeaten start to the season.

In addition to this week’s AP Top 25 poll, Penn State checked in at No. 9 in the new Coaches’ Poll. The Nittany Lions held the No. 11 spot in that poll last week and began this season at No. 15. This is the first time Penn State has featured in the top 10 of each poll this season.

No. 10 Penn State (5-0, 2-0 Big Ten) will travel to Kinnick Stadium for a match-up with No. 17 Iowa (4-1, 1-1 Big Ten) under the lights. The game will kick off at 7:30 p.m. and be broadcast nationally on ABC.

