Former Penn State Football Players Brandon Bell, Chasz Wright To Enter XFL Draft

Former Penn State football players Brandon Bell and Chasz Wright joined hundreds of professional players in declaring for the upcoming XFL Draft, the league announced Monday afternoon.

The XFL’s draft will greatly differ from the NFL’s. The two-day draft, set for October 15 and 16, asks teams to participate in a five-phase snake draft consisting of every position except quarterback — they’re assigned to each team by the league ahead of time.

Once that’s taken care of, each team will choose 10 players in each of the first four phases — skill-position players (running backs, wide receivers, and tight ends); offensive linemen; defensive front seven (defensive tackles, ends, and linebackers); and defensive backs (cornerbacks and safeties). After the four rounds, teams are able to enter the “open draft” period and select from any position they choose, including special team players.

The upcoming draft will be the XFL’s first since it was revived in 2018. The league’s eight teams will play in a 10-game season and two-game postseason beginning once the NFL season wraps up with Super Bowl LIV.

Back for the first time since 2001, the XFL is giving Bell and Wright another shot at playing professional football. While these Nittany Lions didn’t find much success in the NFL, they certainly did well for themselves in Happy Valley.

Bell played for Penn State from 2013 to 2016 and recorded 203 total tackles, 9.5 sacks, and three interceptions with the team.

After college, Bell signed with the Cincinnati Bengals as an undrafted free agent in 2017. The linebacker appeared in nine total games for the team in 2017 and 2018, recording eight total tackles. The Bengals waived him from their roster in May 2019, following which he signed with the Carolina Panthers for a brief 11-day stint.

Wright, on the other hand, appeared in 48 games for the Nittany Lions throughout his college career. The offensive lineman made 16 total starts for the team, including the 2016 Big Ten Championship. He went undrafted in the 2019 NFL Draft.

You can find more information on the upcoming XFL Draft here.

Your ad blocker is on. Please choose an option below.

Sign Up Sign up for our e-mail newsletter: OR Support quality journalism:



About the Author

Matt DiSanto Matt is a sophomore majoring in journalism and is Onward State's copy editor. He's a huge Philadelphia sports fan, fantasy football aficionado, and sudoku whiz hailing from Collegeville, Pa. The quickest way to his heart is Margherita pizza. Follow him on Twitter @mattdisanto_ for bad sports takes or email him at [email protected]

Penn State-Michigan Slated For Primetime Kickoff Penn State will play the White Out at night for the fourth consecutive season.