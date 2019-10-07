Transfer Portal Roundup: Week 6

It was another quiet weekend for the former Penn State players who left via the transfer portal.

After having his best game of the year, Brandon Polk headlines this week’s performances, while two other Nittany Lions (finally) made their debuts in their new threads.

Brandon Polk, James Madison

Brandon Polk has emerged as one of the top players on James Madison’s offense. He had the best game of his college career this week, catching four passes for 105 yards and one touchdown. Polk’s performance contributed to James Madison’s 45-38 win against Stony Brook in an overtime thriller.

HIGHLIGHT | After a career-long catch, Brandon Polk finishes the job for his 3rd TD of the year!#GoDukes pic.twitter.com/DJYniidDJ1 — JMU Football (@JMUFootball) October 5, 2019

This was a nice bounceback game for Polk, coming off a quiet one catch, 21-yard performance against Elon. That 21-yard game was the only time this season Polk was held under 60 yards receiving.

Mark Allen, Duquesne

Mark Allen had a solid game in Duquesne’s win over Long Island University. Allen received only eight carries but turned that into 47 yards and a touchdown. He also added one catch for 21 yards.

Allen was efficient on the ground, averaging nearly six yards a carry.

Zech McPhearson, Texas Tech

Zech McPhearson played well in Texas Tech’s 45-35 upset win over Oklahoma State. The junior defensive back accumulated six tackles and one pass deflection against the Oklahoma State offense.

McPhearson has had a solid season thus far and will attempt to continue that in next week’s game against No. 22 Baylor.

Jarvis Miller, UMass

Jarvis Miller was solid in this week’s game against Florida International, totaling seven tackles. Unfortunately for Miller and UMass, the Minutemen were absolutely destroyed by FIU 44-0, leaving UMass at a horrid 1-5 record. Miller and the Minutemen will try to get something going next week against Louisiana Tech.

Juwan Johnson, Oregon

Juwan Johnson was active for the first time this season after being cleared late in the week. Johnson had been dealing with a calf injury up to this point. Johnson was a non-factor in Oregon’s 17-7 win over California, not recording a single catch.

John Petrishen, Pitt

John Petrishen returned to the field for the first time after undergoing offseason shoulder surgery. The redshirt senior defensive back didn’t make much of an impact in Pitt’s 33-30 win over Duke, not recording anything on the stat sheet. Petrishen will have to wait another week before getting a chance to make an impact, as Pitt has a bye next week.

Tommy Stevens, Mississippi State

Mississippi State had a bye week, so the former quarterback-turned-Lion was in Happy Valley for Homecoming.

Your ad blocker is on. Please choose an option below.

Sign Up Sign up for our e-mail newsletter: OR Support quality journalism:



About the Author

Gabe Angieri Gabe Angieri is a freshman majoring in broadcast journalism. He grew up in Lindenhurst, NY and has had the absolute misfortune of rooting for the Jets, Mets, and Knicks. If you want to see his rants on all of his teams follow him on twitter @gabeangieri

Penn State’s Post-Purdue Report Card Penn State played well on Saturday, but it definitely has a few kinks to work out before heading to Kinnick Stadium this weekend.