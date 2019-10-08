HBO Releases Trailer For Penn State’s Episode Of ’24/7 College Football’

HBO unveiled a promotional trailer for Penn State football’s episode of “24/7 College Football” on Tuesday afternoon.

The 40-second teaser begins with some cool footage of Beaver Stadium shot with a drone, and the narrator says the show will feature Penn State “as they continue their resurgence.” Additionally, the teaser includes footage of James Franklin being interviewed 1-on-1 while sitting in his office. The two brief clips of Franklin’s 1-on-1 interviews in his office feature him using a pair of classic James Franklin-isms: “Each game, for us, is the Super Bowl” and “You have to be willing to compete in every single aspect.”

Although there’s plenty of footage of Penn State’s players scattered throughout the trailer, a lot of it focuses on Franklin himself. The narrator specifically mentions Franklin’s “high-energy approach to propel the Nittany Lions’ back to the elite.”

Florida was featured on the first episode of “24/7 College Football,” and the majority of the episode focused on head coach Dan Mullen. If that episode and Penn State’s trailer are any indication, expect to see and hear plenty of James Franklin on Wednesday night.

Penn State’s episode will air at 10 p.m. Wednesday on HBO. It’ll also be available to watch on HBO’s streaming services, including HBO GO, beginning at that time.

Your ad blocker is on. Please choose an option below.

Sign Up Sign up for our e-mail newsletter: OR Support quality journalism:



About the Author

Mikey Mandarino Mikey is a senior majoring in journalism and Onward State's Sports Editor. He grew up in Bedminster, NJ and is way too obnoxious about all the best things his home state has to offer. Mikey loves to play golf, but he sucks at it because golf is hard. If you're dying to see more hockey/golf content on your timeline, you can follow Mikey on Twitter @mikey_mandarino. Send all hate mail, death threats, and your vote for the best chicken parm in State College to [email protected]

James Franklin Makes Powerful Statement In Response To Racist Letter Sent To Jonathan Sutherland “The football that I know and love brings people together and embraces differences. It embraces differences. Black, white, brown — Catholic, Jewish, or Muslim. Rich or poor, rural or urban, Republican or Democrat. Long hair, short hair, no hair — they’re all in that locker room together. Teams all over this country are the purest form of humanity that we have. We don’t judge — we embrace differences.”