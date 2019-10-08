Penn State Students Have Options for Getting Around Campus and Beyond

When it comes to getting to, from, and around Penn State University Park, students can choose from a variety of options.

Penn State Transportation Services offers convenient bus and bike services for getting around campus.

The Centre Area Transportation Authority (CATA) operates the no-fare Loop and Link services, which are available to everyone and run about every ten to fifteen minutes. The Blue Loop runs clockwise around campus, including College Avenue downtown, and the White Loop runs counter-clockwise around campus, including Beaver Avenue downtown.

CATA’s Red Link and Green Link each connect east and west campus with two convenient routes.

The Campus Shuttle offers two no-fare options as well: The Campus Shuttle via College Avenue does a clockwise loop around campus (including north areas not served by CATA) and to downtown every fifteen minutes. The Campus Shuttle via Beaver Avenue does a counterclockwise loop around campus (also including north areas not served by CATA) and stops downtown every 20 minutes.

Students can get the TransLoc Rider app or visit psu.transloc.com for real-time CATA and Campus Shuttle info and arrival predictions.

University Park is a bicycle-friendly campus. Students are welcome to register and ride their own bikes or take advantage of Zagster Bike Share—an on-demand bike rental service that offers convenient check-out and return stations across campus.

For travel to and from campus, students have plenty of transportation choices.

CATA provides convenient bus service throughout State College and the Centre Region. Students can choose to pay the $2 ride fare with exact change or tokens (available at the HUB or the CATA office), or purchase monthly passes.

Zimride, Penn State’s ride-sharing network, is another convenient option for students planning trips home for the weekend or semester breaks. Zimride matches rides by date and destination, and drivers typically charge a nominal fee to cover gas, tolls, etc.

Enterprise CarShare is an on-campus car rental service that’s available to any student age 18 and above with a valid driver’s license.

Students traveling beyond the Centre Region can find bus service from several companies, including Fullington and Greyhound (from the North Atherton bus terminal) and MegaBus (from the North Atherton Street Walmart). These services are not affiliated with Penn State.

Visit transportation.psu.edu to learn more about student transportation options.

