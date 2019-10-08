The Ultimate Guide To Parents And Families Weekend 2019

If the hustle and bustle during midterm season has you feeling stressed, you can hopefully look forward to Parents and Families Weekend and whatever care packages Mom and Dad are going to bring you from home.

There’s no shortage of events to attend during Parents and Families Weekend. Whether you’re looking for an activity to ring in the fall season, a sporting event to cheer on the Nittany Lions, or an activity to learn more about Penn State, there’s plenty to do to keep your family busy and show them your home away from home.

Here is a compilation of some of the most notable events occurring during Parents Weekend 2019.

Friday, October 11:

Penn State All-Sports Museum Beaver Stadium Tours

Beaver Stadium, All-Sports Museum/Team Tunnel Entrance

Different times Friday-Sunday

You can take a tour of Beaver Stadium through the Penn State All-Sports Museum and get an inside look at the media room, home locker room, tunnel, and field. Tours last about 75 minutes and will also run Saturday and Sunday with varying times.

The Museum encourages guests to reserve their tour ahead of time by calling 1-800-NITTANY. Tickets are $20 for adults and children under 3 are free. You can find a tour time that works for you here.

President’s Office Open House

Old Main, Room 201

2-4 p.m.

Have you ever wanted to get an exclusive tour of Old Main, and even better, President Barron’s office? This unique event allows guests to enjoy a glimpse inside the most Instagrammable building on campus. Lion Ambassadors guide visitors through Old Main while explaining the history and tradition behind it. No RSVP is necessary for this event.

Parents’ and Families’ Ice Cream Social

HUB-Robeson Center, Ground Floor (near Jamba Juice)

6-8 p.m.

Craving some Creamery ice cream? Stop by the ground floor of the HUB-Robeson Center to meet members of the Penn State Parents Council, enjoy complimentary Creamery ice cream, and snap some photos with your family at a photo booth. You can also pick up full schedules of events for the weekend here.

Did I mention, complimentary ice cream?!

The Arboretum at Penn State’s Pumpkin Festival

H.O. Smith Botanic Gardens in The Arboretum

Friday: 6-9 p.m.

Saturday: 3-9 p.m.

This event is the perfect way to get into the Halloween spirit with your family. Stop by to see hundreds of lighted and decorated jack-o’-lanterns. This event is free of charge, but if you’re craving a snack, food vendors will be on site.

Penn State Women’s Volleyball vs. Maryland

Rec Hall

7:30 pm

Although there’s no home football game this weekend, volleyball games in Happy Valley are nothing short of a good time –. Tickets are $9 in advance and $11 at the door for adults while those for children are $5. They can purchased online.

Penn State Thespians presents: Heathers: The Musical

Schwab Auditorium

Friday: 7:30- 9:00 p.m.

Saturday: 1:30-3:00 p.m., 7:30-9 p.m.

Sit back, relax, and enjoy a musical put on by the Penn State Thespians. Heathers: The Musical is a modified version of the 1980s cult-classic movie with the same name. The audience is led through the life of Veronica Sawyer, an intelligent, beautiful, and havoc-wreaking teenager who assimilates herself into a cutthroat clique, the Heathers, at Westerberg High. General tickets are $12, but Penn State students are $4.98 and children under twelve are $4.99. You can find more information about the performance and tickets here.

Center for the Performing Arts Musical: The Book of Mormon

Eisenhower Auditorium

Friday: 7:30-10 p.m.

Saturday: 2-4:30 p.m,. 7:30-10 p.m.

Sunday: 2-4:30 p.m.

You have your pick of theater performances to take in this weekend. This nine-time Tony Award-winning musical has received noteworthy praise from the New York Times and the Washington Post. Tickets can be purchased online at here with the promo code: parents.

Penn State Centre Stage: She Kills Monsters

Theatre Building, Playhouse Theatre

Friday: 7:30-9 p.m.

Saturday: 2-4 p.m., 7:30-9:30 p.m.

Yet another musical that is available for families to attend this weekend is She Kills Monsters. This musical by Penn State Centre Stage is a comedic, action-packed journey into the world of fantasy role-playing games. General tickets are $25 and Penn State student tickets are $12.50. Tickets can be purchased at the door.

Saturday, October 12:

Parents and Families Welcome Breakfast Reception

HUB, Alumni Hall

9-9:45 a.m.

Start off your Saturday morning with a continental breakfast, student jazz ensemble, and a chance to mingle with Penn State staff and other parents.

Family Pictures at the Nittany Lion Shrine

Lion Shrine

Saturday: 2-5 p.m.

Sunday: 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

In need of updated family photos? Come to the Nittany Lion Shrine to show your Penn State spirit and get your family photos taken at the best photo op on campus! A student photographer will snap your photos, and they will be available for purchase approximately one week later.

Penn State vs. Iowa Football Watch Party

HUB, Alumni Hall

Doors open at 7:00 p.m.

Sure, it’s Parents and Families Weekend, but who can forget about gameday? If you’re looking for a place to cheer on the Nittany Lions from home as they play Iowa, stop by Alumni Hall in the HUB-Robeson Center. The game will be shown on the big screen and refreshments will be served. Family-friendly games will be played during breaks.

Haunted Valley: Campus Ghost Tours

Old Main, Patio

7:30 p.m. – 9:30 p.m.

If you’re looking for a good scare to get you and your family into the Halloween spirit, Lion Ambassadors will guide tour groups through the most chilling areas of campus while telling spooky stories of Penn State’s past and what ghosts are believed to live on campus. These 30-minute tours will begin every 15-20 minutes at Old Main. No registration is necessary for this event.

Sunday, October 13:

THON 5K Presented by PNC

Bryce Jordan Center

8 a.m.- 2 p.m.

If you’d like to participate in one of the first major fundraisers of the year for THON, register for $15 between 8 and 11:30 a.m. on the day of the event or register online at this site.

Sunday Brunch at the Dining Commons

North Food District, East Food District, Pollock Dining Commons, South Food District, and West Food District

10:30 a.m.- 2:00 p.m.

This is an, uh, unique opportunity for your family to experience what it’s like to dine as a Penn State student. With an $8 Family/Friends Meal Deal, you can treat your family to an all-you-can-eat Penn State brunch. Then maybe they will understand the magic of West cookies and Nittany Lion-branded waffles.

Off-Campus Housing Fair

HUB, Alumni Hall

11 a.m.-4 p.m.

Around this time of the semester, students inevitably begin worrying about their living situation for the upcoming year. This event is an excellent way to ease both the students’ and parents’ stress regarding moving off-campus by meeting with local landlords, property managers, businesses, and bank representatives.

Palmer Museum of Art Open House

Palmer Museum of Art

1-4 p.m.

This event is a great opportunity to explore the Palmer Museum of Art and discover what a great resource it is for Penn State students, staff, and the local community. Tours begin every 30 minutes.

Public Skating at Pegula Ice Arena

Pegula Ice Arena

1-3 p.m.

On the search for some last-minute fun during Parents and Families Weekend? Come enjoy ice skating with your family at Pegula Ice Arena, home to Penn State’s Men’s and Women’s Hockey Teams. Skate rentals will be available for $3.00. Admission is $8 for adults, $7 for children and senior citizens, and $6 for Penn State students with a valid ID.

