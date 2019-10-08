PSU news by
Trevor Williams Claimed Off Waivers By Arizona Cardinals

Alex Bauer | Onward State
By Gabe Angieri
10/8/19 6:14 pm

Former Penn State football cornerback Trevor Williams has been claimed off waivers by the Arizona Cardinals after being released by the Los Angeles Chargers. Williams had been on Injured Reserve for the Chargers before he was released.

Williams played for the Nittany Lions from 2012-2015. He was a wide receiver during his first year with the team before changing positions to cornerback for his final three seasons.

In his time at Penn State, Williams played in 49 games. He recorded 84 tackles, 16 pass deflections, and five interceptions as a Nittany Lion. In his last season in 2015, Williams was named Honorable Mention All-Big Ten, and he won the Ridge Riley Memorial Award, which is given out by Penn State to a senior that exhibits the values of sportsmanship, scholarship, leadership, and friendship.

Williams went undrafted in the 2016 NFL Draft, but he was later signed by the Chargers to a three-year contract.

Over his three-year career with the Chargers, Williams established himself as a starting-caliber player when healthy. He has only played in 37 out of 48 possible games due to injury, and he’s recorded 100 tackles, 22 pass deflections, and three interceptions.

His best season was his second, which is when he intercepted two passes and knocked away 13 passes. He was ranked by Pro Football Focus as the 10th best cornerback that season with an overall grade of 88.5.

About the Author

Gabe Angieri

Gabe Angieri is a freshman majoring in broadcast journalism. He grew up in Lindenhurst, NY and has had the absolute misfortune of rooting for the Jets, Mets, and Knicks. If you want to see his rants on all of his teams follow him on twitter @gabeangieri

