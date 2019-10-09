PSU news by
President’s Office To Host Annual Old Main Open House

Elissa Hill | Onward State
By Gabe Angieri
10/9/19 4:05 am

Thousands of Penn State students walk by Old Main every day, seeing the beautiful exterior. But have you ever walked by Old Main and wondered what it looks like on the inside? Now’s your chance to find out.

The President’s Office will host its annual open house from 2 to 4 p.m. on Friday, October 11 at Old Main. Visitors will get an inside look at the history and tradition of Old Main.

Lion Ambassadors will be on hand to lead tours throughout the building. The open house will be open to students, faculty and staff, and the public, and refreshments will be served.

People who attend will be able to see the President’s Office suite and relish the opportunity to see the Land-Grant Frescoes that reside on the walls of Old Main’s lobby.

Gabe Angieri

Gabe Angieri is a freshman majoring in broadcast journalism. He grew up in Lindenhurst, NY and has had the absolute misfortune of rooting for the Jets, Mets, and Knicks. If you want to see his rants on all of his teams follow him on twitter @gabeangieri

