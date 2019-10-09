President’s Office To Host Annual Old Main Open House
Thousands of Penn State students walk by Old Main every day, seeing the beautiful exterior. But have you ever walked by Old Main and wondered what it looks like on the inside? Now’s your chance to find out.
The President’s Office will host its annual open house from 2 to 4 p.m. on Friday, October 11 at Old Main. Visitors will get an inside look at the history and tradition of Old Main.
Lion Ambassadors will be on hand to lead tours throughout the building. The open house will be open to students, faculty and staff, and the public, and refreshments will be served.
People who attend will be able to see the President’s Office suite and relish the opportunity to see the Land-Grant Frescoes that reside on the walls of Old Main’s lobby.
Your ad blocker is on.
Please choose an option below.
Purchase a Subscription!
About the Author
Throwback Thrifty: Instagram Account Joe Pa’s Closet And The Penn State Vintage Craze
Penn State senior Zac Cowell’s passion for vintage clothing inspired him to create Joe Pa’s Closet, an Instagram account that he uses to sell vintage Penn State pieces to more than 7,000 followers.
‘Toughest Place To Play’: Penn State Football Confident In Preparation For Iowa’s Kinnick Stadium
“A lot of time I want to put ear plugs in at practice. We blast stadium music and crowd noise at the highest volume possible.”
Send this to a friend
Comments