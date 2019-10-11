Penn State Women’s Volleyball To Wear Pink Uniforms For Annual ‘Dig Pink’ Match

Penn State women’s volleyball will once again wear pink uniforms Saturday night during its annual “Dig Pink” match, the team announced Thursday.

In addition to donning all-pink uniforms, Penn State asks all fans to wear pink to the match in support of breast cancer survivors and an increase in cancer research.

2⃣ more home matches this week!



Friday: 7:30 PM vs. Maryland

Saturday: 8 PM vs. Ohio State



Don't forget – Saturday is our annual Dig Pink match! Pink jerseys will be up for auction to support the @DigPink foundation More info coming soon. pic.twitter.com/5Jn9rLbiK4 — Penn State Women’s Volleyball (@PennStateVBALL) October 9, 2019

The Nittany Lions’ game-worn uniforms will be up for sale in a silent auction following the match, and youth-sized uniforms will be auctioned off following the match as well. Pink t-shirts will also be sold, and all proceeds will benefit the Side-Out Foundation. Penn State’s fundraising goal for this year is $5,000.

The team first wore all-pink uniforms last year. Before then, the Nittany Lions traditionally donned pink socks and accessories instead.

Penn State is just one of the thousands of youth, high school, and collegiate volleyball programs participating in the event to spread the Side-Out Foundation’s mission of promoting breast cancer awareness.

The No. 8 Nittany Lions (10-3, 3-1 Big Ten) will host Ohio State for the “Dig Pink” match at Rec Hall. First serve against the Buckeyes is set for 8 p.m.

If you’re unable to attend Saturday’s match and wish to donate, online donations to the foundation can be made here.

Your ad blocker is on. Please choose an option below.

Sign Up Sign up for our e-mail newsletter: OR Support quality journalism:



About the Author

Matt DiSanto Matt is a sophomore majoring in journalism and is Onward State's copy editor. He's a huge Philadelphia sports fan, fantasy football aficionado, and sudoku whiz hailing from Collegeville, Pa. The quickest way to his heart is Margherita pizza. Follow him on Twitter @mattdisanto_ for bad sports takes or email him at [email protected]

Staff Predictions: No. 10 Penn State vs. No. 17 Iowa Our staff knows that Kinnick Stadium is a tough place to play, but is confident that the Nittany Lions will escape with a victory.