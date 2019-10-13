IllumiNATION Brings Art, Culture, And Community To Students
Penn State’s Center for the Performing Arts and Student Engagement Programs have joined together to launch IllumiNATION — a project that sponsors workshops where students create cultural and sustainable art.
The workshops are meant to connect students across cultures, spark conversations about sustainability, and celebrate the arts as a catalyst for responsible citizenship. Participants have the opportunity to do crafts like making lanterns, puppets, illuminated wings, and hats.
Cheryl Capezzuti is the creative director for the project and a well-known Pittsburgh artist. She’s been sharing her knowledge and techniques with students since the program launched in September. Capezutti has played an integral part in getting the ball rolling.
Co-directors Hope Falk and Amy Dupain are the student arts engagement manager and development director for the Center for Performing Arts, respectively.
IllumiNATION offers two types of workshops. The first is a culturally focused one where students learn about how different cultures use light for celebration. It includes a discussion or performance and food from that specific culture. The second is a sustainability-focused type, which includes finding ways to create sustainable art.
The project itself launched September 19 and since then IllumiNATION’s worked to facilitate workshops throughout the fall and spring semesters. On March 28, they have plans to host a parade to showcase their work for the Penn State community.
