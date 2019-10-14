Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live To Come To Life At Bryce Jordan Center Spring 2020

Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live will crush its way to the Bryce Jordan Center this spring. The famous monster truck toys will come to life twice at 12:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, April 25.

Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live Tour brings audiences the opportunity to see real-life versions of the iconic monster truck toys to life, according to a release.

The Bryce Jordan Center made the announcement for the family-friendly show via Twitter Monday afternoon.

JUST ANNOUNCED @Hot_Wheels Monster Trucks Live will be crushing its way into the @JordanCenter on Sat., April 25th at 12:30 pm & 7:30 pm.



Tickets go on sale Friday, Oct. 25th at 10 am.



(12:30pm) : https://t.co/jhyLCVtjRR

(7:30pm) : https://t.co/bCrDQy0aZB#HotWheels pic.twitter.com/pc1TT2HLtY — Bryce Jordan Center (@JordanCenter) October 14, 2019

The show will also feature the original monster truck, BIGFOOT®. In addition, the tour will continue to hold the immensely popular Crash Zone Pre-Show Party two and half hours prior to every performance. The event is free for ticket holders and allows fans to enter the competition floor before the show to gain exclusive access to their favorite Hot Wheels Monster Trucks and drivers.

The tour begins on January 4 in Saint Charles, Missouri and will make stops throughout the midwest and south before arriving in Happy Valley. Pre-sale tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. Tuesday, October 22. General public tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, October 25.

