Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live To Come To Life At Bryce Jordan Center Spring 2020
Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live will crush its way to the Bryce Jordan Center this spring. The famous monster truck toys will come to life twice at 12:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, April 25.
Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live Tour brings audiences the opportunity to see real-life versions of the iconic monster truck toys to life, according to a release.
The Bryce Jordan Center made the announcement for the family-friendly show via Twitter Monday afternoon.
The show will also feature the original monster truck, BIGFOOT®. In addition, the tour will continue to hold the immensely popular Crash Zone Pre-Show Party two and half hours prior to every performance. The event is free for ticket holders and allows fans to enter the competition floor before the show to gain exclusive access to their favorite Hot Wheels Monster Trucks and drivers.
The tour begins on January 4 in Saint Charles, Missouri and will make stops throughout the midwest and south before arriving in Happy Valley. Pre-sale tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. Tuesday, October 22. General public tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, October 25.
Your ad blocker is on.
Please choose an option below.
Purchase a Subscription!
About the Author
Staff Picks: College GameDay 2019 Guest Picker
Ki-Jana Carter and Keegan Michael-Key were the guest pickers at each of the last two College GameDay appearances, but we have a few ideas as to who should get the nod this year.
Hammocking Returns To Campus With Designated East Hall Groves
When hammocks were banned on campus last April, it seemed as though Penn States tree-swinging days were over. But with the installation of new hammock groves near East Halls, it appears that hammocks are here to stay.
Send this to a friend
Comments