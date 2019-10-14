PSU news by
Penn State's student blog

Follow us!

Example Searches

Natty Nittany
Onward Debates
Photo Story
Drunk, Sober, High
Squirrel Girl

Topics

More

News

Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live To Come To Life At Bryce Jordan Center Spring 2020

Mary Frances Pillion | Onward State
By Mackenzie Cullen
10/14/19 12:22 pm

Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live will crush its way to the Bryce Jordan Center this spring. The famous monster truck toys will come to life twice at 12:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, April 25.

Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live Tour brings audiences the opportunity to see real-life versions of the iconic monster truck toys to life, according to a release.

The Bryce Jordan Center made the announcement for the family-friendly show via Twitter Monday afternoon.

The show will also feature the original monster truck, BIGFOOT®. In addition, the tour will continue to hold the immensely popular Crash Zone Pre-Show Party two and half hours prior to every performance. The event is free for ticket holders and allows fans to enter the competition floor before the show to gain exclusive access to their favorite Hot Wheels Monster Trucks and drivers.

The tour begins on January 4 in Saint Charles, Missouri and will make stops throughout the midwest and south before arriving in Happy Valley. Pre-sale tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. Tuesday, October 22. General public tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, October 25.

Your ad blocker is on.

Please choose an option below.

Sign up for our e-mail newsletter:
OR
Support quality journalism:
Purchase a Subscription!
Already receiving enough emails?

About the Author

Mackenzie Cullen

Mackenzie is a sophomore majoring in English and one of Onward State's news editors. She is from Minersville, PA and is always trying to explain exactly where that is. She loves Broadway musicals, volleyball, and Irving's. Email all compliments to [email protected], and follow her on Twitter @MackenzieC__.

Comments

State College Links

Bars and Happy Hours

Movies – Local theaters and new movies

Apartments – Search local apartments

Classifieds – Buy and sell locally

Cars / Trucks – New and used vehicles

Hotels – In and around Penn State
Follow on another platform
Other posts by Mackenzie

Lion Ambassadors, ROTC To Guard The Lion Shrine Friday Night

The Lion Ambassadors and ROTC program will protect the Symbol of our Best at their annual “Guard the Lion Shrine” Homecoming event.

Kenyette Barnes, Robin Givens To Speak At Penn State

Unknown Phone Scammers Posing As University Park Police

Staff Picks: College GameDay 2019 Guest Picker

Ki-Jana Carter and Keegan Michael-Key were the guest pickers at each of the last two College GameDay appearances, but we have a few ideas as to who should get the nod this year.

Hammocking Returns To Campus With Designated East Hall Groves

When hammocks were banned on campus last April, it seemed as though Penn States tree-swinging days were over. But with the installation of new hammock groves near East Halls, it appears that hammocks are here to stay.

©  2008 - 2019 Onward State

Send this to a friend