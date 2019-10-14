Penn State Football Opens As 7.5-Point Favorite Against Michigan
No. 7 Penn State football opened as a 7.5-point favorite to beat No. 16 Michigan in Saturday night’s White Out game, according to Odds Shark. The betting site currently predicts a final score of 37.8-24.8 for Saturday night’s game.
Last year, Michigan was a 10.5-point favorite to beat the Nittany Lions in Ann Arbor. Jim Harbaugh’s squad easily covered that spread by winning 42-7 at Michigan Stadium. The Wolverines were also a 7.5-point underdog against Penn State two years ago, and James Franklin’s squad easily covered that thanks to a 42-13 victory.
The Nittany Lions are 4-2 against the spread so far this season. They failed to cover against Pitt and Purdue, but the team has covered against Idaho, Buffalo, Maryland, and Iowa. Penn State was favored by 3.5 points to beat Iowa, and it covered thanks to a failed two-point conversion by the Hawkeyes late in the fourth quarter.
This weekend’s contest will be played under White Out conditions at Beaver Stadium. Penn State will hold its annual spectacle against one of Michigan or Ohio State for the eighth straight season, and College GameDay will prelude the action for the third straight White Out weekend.
Kickoff for the Nittany Lions and Wolverines’ match-up is slated for 7:30 p.m., and the game will be broadcast on ABC.
