Penn State-Michigan State Set For Mid-Afternoon Kickoff

No. 7 Penn State football’s road game against Michigan State will kick off at 3:30 p.m. and be broadcast on ABC.

GAME TIME ANNOUNCEMENT @PennStateFball's road clash with Michigan State on Oct. 26 will kick off at 3:30 PM ET on ABC! #WeAre pic.twitter.com/1Dgst1dgdE — Penn State Athletics (@GoPSUsports) October 14, 2019

The Nittany Lions will travel to East Lansing after this weekend’s White Out game against No. 16 Michigan. James Franklin’s program has lost its last two meetings against the Spartans by a combined seven points after blowing them out to clinch the Big Ten’s Eastern division in 2016. The Spartans scored a touchdown with less than two minutes to play to win 21-17 last season after kicking a buzzer-beating field goal against the Nittany Lions in 2017.

Both of those losses against Michigan State came off the back of a one-point defeat at the hands of Ohio State. That won’t be a concern this year, though, as Penn State doesn’t play Ohio State until the second-to-last week of the regular season. The Nittany Lions have not won at Spartan Stadium since 2009 — the year Joe Paterno’s squad blew out Michigan State to finish the regular season with a 10-2 record.

The Penn State-Michigan State game will be the third consecutive game in which the Nittany Lions are featured on ABC. James Franklin’s team picked up a 17-12 win against Iowa on national TV, and Saturday’s White Out game against the Wolverines will kick off at 7:30 p.m. and be broadcast nationally on ABC.

Your ad blocker is on. Please choose an option below.

Sign Up Sign up for our e-mail newsletter: OR Support quality journalism:



About the Author

Mikey Mandarino Mikey is a senior majoring in journalism and Onward State's Sports Editor. He grew up in Bedminster, NJ and is way too obnoxious about all the best things his home state has to offer. Mikey loves to play golf, but he sucks at it because golf is hard. If you're dying to see more hockey/golf content on your timeline, you can follow Mikey on Twitter @mikey_mandarino. Send all hate mail, death threats, and your vote for the best chicken parm in State College to [email protected]

Staff Picks: College GameDay 2019 Guest Picker Ki-Jana Carter and Keegan Michael-Key were the guest pickers at each of the last two College GameDay appearances, but we have a few ideas as to who should get the nod this year.