Relive The Best Penn State College GameDay Signs From The Last Two Years

College GameDay will be making its third consecutive trip to State College for Penn State’s White Out game against Michigan.

Over the past two years, fans have covered Old Main Lawn with creative and beautifully harsh signs, per GameDay tradition. Here’s a look back at some of the best to remind you of some of the best Penn State football burns and inspire you in your sign making this weekend.

We asked you to pick your favorite sign from the @pizzahut #GameDaySigns.



The fans have spoken! pic.twitter.com/0cVkTkgcoN — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) October 21, 2017

You can’t go wrong with the classic “Michigan still sucks” sign. The creativity with the analog clock gives it a rustic feel, as if to suggest that it has truly, always been this way.

Here’s an example of high-level trolling at it’s finest from last year’s GameDay pre-Ohio State rally. If you can’t beat them on the field, beat them on the lawn, right?

Jim Harbaugh and his ever so famous khakis are the easiest Michigan target available. This sign, however, literally goes above and beyond with a massive, soaked-khaki display to get the message across.

And you thought the Alma Mater was Penn State’s greatest lyrical poem. It’s all in the details here — a sweet school colors jab and a smattering of different fonts to catch the eye.

This Onward State-made sign made use of former Michigan quarterback John O’Korn’s convenient name.

LionPATH: not great, especially back in 2017 when this sign was made. For the kids reading this and wondering just how bad was the platform used to be: It was compared to an offense that scored 25 points per game, cycled through three quarterbacks, and needed to turn the reins of its offense back over to a former starter who was benched.

The Michigan “M” turned upside down is the Wikipedia “W.” Coincidence?

You can’t go wrong with a reliable “The Office” meme.

We’ve seen the Wolverines strike this pose often so far this season.

Nickelodeon is a treasure trove of meme material. Here’s a “Fairly OddParents” reference that’ll be fairly hard to beat this weekend.

Your ad blocker is on. Please choose an option below.

Sign Up Sign up for our e-mail newsletter: OR Support quality journalism:



About the Author

Gabe Angieri Gabe Angieri is a freshman majoring in broadcast journalism. He grew up in Lindenhurst, NY and has had the absolute misfortune of rooting for the Jets, Mets, and Knicks. If you want to see his rants on all of his teams follow him on twitter @gabeangieri

Staff Picks: College GameDay 2019 Guest Picker Ki-Jana Carter and Keegan Michael-Key were the guest pickers at each of the last two College GameDay appearances, but we have a few ideas as to who should get the nod this year.