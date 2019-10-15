PSU news by
Penn State Women’s Soccer To Host Pumpkin Spice Appreciation Night

Michael Tauriello | Onward State
By Lauren Wysseier
10/15/19 4:11 am

The leaves are starting to fall, temperatures are dropping, and fall is in the air, so you know what that means: It’s officially the season of pumpkin spice everything!

With the White Out still a few days away, you can spice up your night with Pumpkin Spice Appreciation Night at the Penn State women’s soccer team’s upcoming home game against Illinois at 7 p.m. Thursday at Jeffery Field.

At the event, you’ll get the chance to spin the Pumpkin Spice Prize Wheel, win a certificate of “basic-ness,” try out different pumpkin spice condiments at the concession stand, enjoy pumpkin spice-themed music, and snap a few pictures at the pumpkin spice photo booth.

The night will surely make for some Insta opportunities so great, you literally won’t even.

Lauren Wysseier

