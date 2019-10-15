Penn State Women’s Soccer To Host Pumpkin Spice Appreciation Night

The leaves are starting to fall, temperatures are dropping, and fall is in the air, so you know what that means: It’s officially the season of pumpkin spice everything!

With the White Out still a few days away, you can spice up your night with Pumpkin Spice Appreciation Night at the Penn State women’s soccer team’s upcoming home game against Illinois at 7 p.m. Thursday at Jeffery Field.





Pumpkin Spice Night! October 17!



Spin the Pumpkin Spice Prize Wheel and more!#WeAre



https://t.co/iE7dxnzUWX pic.twitter.com/gJeeTDTgbM — Penn State Women’s Soccer (@PennStateWSOC) October 8, 2019

At the event, you’ll get the chance to spin the Pumpkin Spice Prize Wheel, win a certificate of “basic-ness,” try out different pumpkin spice condiments at the concession stand, enjoy pumpkin spice-themed music, and snap a few pictures at the pumpkin spice photo booth.

The night will surely make for some Insta opportunities so great, you literally won’t even.

Lauren Wysseier Lauren is a freshman contributor majoring in journalism from Fort Myers, FL. She is a Floridian but, at heart, a Pennsylvanian. Her go-to fun fact is that she used to live in Barcelona, Spain. She is passionate about dogs, food, the Oxford comma, and most importantly, all-things Penn State. Don't hesitate to send her your best dog videos on Twitter @laurenwysseier or email [email protected] with other inquiries.

