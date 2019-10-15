Penn State Women’s Soccer To Host Pumpkin Spice Appreciation Night
The leaves are starting to fall, temperatures are dropping, and fall is in the air, so you know what that means: It’s officially the season of pumpkin spice everything!
With the White Out still a few days away, you can spice up your night with Pumpkin Spice Appreciation Night at the Penn State women’s soccer team’s upcoming home game against Illinois at 7 p.m. Thursday at Jeffery Field.
At the event, you’ll get the chance to spin the Pumpkin Spice Prize Wheel, win a certificate of “basic-ness,” try out different pumpkin spice condiments at the concession stand, enjoy pumpkin spice-themed music, and snap a few pictures at the pumpkin spice photo booth.
The night will surely make for some Insta opportunities so great, you literally won’t even.
