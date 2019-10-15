[Photo Story] Sneak Peek Of State College’s Hello Bistro

Salads. Burgers. Together. That’s the motto of Happy Valley’s newest quick bite, Hello Bistro.

Located downtown next to the State Theater, Hello Bistro is ready to serve up an assortment of food to satisfy your healthy — and not so healthy — cravings. The Pittsburgh-based chain specializes in a variety of burgers, salads, and soups, and will be opening its doors to the public on Wednesday, October 16.

Customers are greeted with a cheerful message as they wait to order.

Looking at the inside of the dining area, you’d never guess that the chain is based in Pittsburgh and not a Happy Valley original.

The smooth metallic chairs and brick walls give the eatery a hip, modern vibe.

Hello Bistro’s salad options are perfect for those looking for a unique, colorful blend of greens and toppings. With thousands of possible combinations, customers will always have options to mix up their favorite picks.

The “Autumn Apple Chicken & Pear” salad, which is available this fall for a limited time.

The “We Are” salad, which is made exclusively at the State College location, includes mixed greens, chicken, tomatoes, cucumbers, bell peppers, onions, black olives, mozzarella balls, croutons, and an Italian vinaigrette.

The toppings for salads at Hello Bistro are plentiful, and best of all, unlimited.

Hello Bistro is unique in that it doesn’t use scales when calculating salad prices.

For those who prefer not to eat greens, Hello Bistro also offers an impressive burger menu . The menu, which features dishes such as the “Mean Green Avocado” burger and the “Beyond” burger — for the vegetarians — is sure to cater to anyone’s palate.

Each burger is served with a side of fresh-cut fries.

“Contrary to Popular Opinion, It Is Easy Being Green,” says the menu.

Additionally, Hello Bistro adds a new definition to fast-casual dining. Online ordering allows customers to skip the line, grab their food, and go. The location is also available on Grubhub.

Anyone who is eager to say “hello” to Hello Bistro will get their chance when the restaurant holds a grand opening celebration on Wednesday, October 16 from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. The event will include giveaways, cool prizes, and even the opportunity to win free salads for a year.

Hello Bistro will be open seven days a week, from 11:00 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Your ad blocker is on. Please choose an option below.

Sign Up Sign up for our e-mail newsletter: OR Support quality journalism:



About the Author

Alysa Rubin Alysa Rubin is a freshman majoring in Photojournalism. She's from the obscure area known as "right outside of Philly" and loves long walks (to her fridge), fun socks, and the Philadelphia Eagles. Alysa also takes pictures sometimes. If you find yourself wanting more dog videos, memes, or Spongebob references, follow @arubin241 on Twitter. If you want to see more of Alysa's life (in squares), follow her on Instagram @arubin.photo.

Who Wore It Best? Khakis Edition Sorry Jim Harbaugh. Real men roll their khakis and I can think of 409 reasons why.