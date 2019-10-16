Your Guide To The Best Gameday Accessories

The White Out is almost here, folks!

There are only three more days until the best Saturday of the year, and gamedays are no joke in Happy Valley. With College GameDay coming, fans will need to go all out to look their best and thankfully State College has no shortage of options for fans to show their Penn State pride.

However, if it’s your first Penn State football game or you’ve been living under a rock, you’ll need some ideas to stand out from your 107,000 (or more!) friends in Beaver Stadium. Luckily, we’ve got some suggestions for you.

Nittany Lion Ears

Ladies, it just wouldn’t be gameday without your Nittany Lion ears. You swore you’d never get them because just about every girl on campus has them, but they’re so damn cute that you just couldn’t resist. It’s also your chance to act like you’re the actual Nittany Lion every Saturday.

Bandanas

Bandanas make the perfect game day accessory because they’re versatile for any outfit. You can turn them into ascots, wear them as a headband for an ~edgy~ look, or pretty much any other way you want to dress up or down.

Face Stickers

Going for the simple game day look, but still wanted to put some effort into your outfit? Slap literally any Penn State face sticker on either side of your face, and call it a day. You will save plenty of time getting ready, so, you’re welcome for the advice.

Blue And White Fake Eyelashes

Sometimes regular black mascara just doesn’t make your eyes pop the way you want them to, am I right? Blue and white fake eyelashes will give you that extra sparkle to your eyes that you’ve been looking for.

Jean Jackets

Jean jackets are perfect to wear any day of the week, but there’s no such thing as a gameday look that’d be better off without a jean jacket. Boys, it’s that time to grab your best jersey, pull it over your favorite sweatshirt, and make it fashion by adding a jean jacket.

Bonus points for anyone who can secure a white one for this weekend.

White Wig

If you’ve always wanted to dye your hair white (for whatever reason) but never wanted to take the risk of using real dye, a white wig is a perfect time to test it out. Only true Penn Staters will be willing to go all out for their gameday attire.

Shakers (NOT Pom-Poms)

The most important accessory to have. Are you even doing game day right if you don’t grab a shaker? After making your way through hell the mobile ticket portals, get into Beaver Stadium, grab a shaker, and get ready for Penn. State. Football!

