Three Penn State Football Players Selected In 2019 XFL Draft

Former Penn State football standouts Matt McGloin, DeAndre Thompkins, and Koa Farmer were selected in the XFL Draft ahead of the spring football league’s return in 2020.

McGloin was selected by the New York Guardians during the first tier of quarterback allocations in the draft. He’s currently working for Penn State Athletics’ media department as an on-camera personality after playing for the Nittany Lions from 2009-2012.

He passed for 6,390 yards and 46 touchdowns in 35 appearances for the Nittany Lions while becoming a program hero thanks to his ~Moxie~ and flair for the dramatic. The quarterback spent parts of four seasons in the NFL with the Oakland Raiders before making stops with the Philadelphia Eagles, Houston Texans, and Kansas City Chiefs.

Meanwhile, Thompkins was picked up by the DC Defenders in the fourth round of the draft’s first phase, which was designated for skill players. He was an effective receiver and punt returner during his time as a Nittany Lion. Although he struggled in his final season with the team, the speedy slot receiver made 83 receptions for 1,245 yards and six touchdowns for Penn State from 2015-2018. He also returned a pair of punts for a score — one against Akron in 2017, and another against Pitt last season.

Thompkins was signed by the Philadelphia Eagles as an undrafted free agent following the 2019 NFL Draft, but the Birds released him on August 30.

Koa Farmer was also picked by the DC Defenders, but he was selected in the fifth phase. He also signed a contract as an undrafted free agent after the 2019 NFL Draft. The Oakland Raiders picked him up before releasing him on August 31 of this year.

Farmer was one of Penn State’s three starting linebackers during the 2018 season, and he put up 52 tackles in his final season with the team. The linebacker began his Penn State career as a safety and totaled 128 stops from 2015-2018.

Johnathan Thomas, Chasz Wright, Kyle Carter, and Brandon Bell were also eligible for selection in the draft, but they weren’t picked up.

