Urban Meyer: Penn State White Out Is ‘The Toughest Environment In The Country’

Former Ohio State football head coach Urban Meyer had a lot to say about the Penn State White Out in a recent analyst segment on the Big Ten Network.

"The best thing about the White Out is, I don't have to be there this week." @CoachUrbanMeyer has a lot of respect for @PennStateFball's home field advantage: pic.twitter.com/hQizUUnxjd — Penn State On BTN (@PennStateOnBTN) October 16, 2019

Penn Staters have always claimed that the White Out is the most challenging environment for away teams in college football, and Meyer definitely backed that up.

“The best thing about the White Out is I don’t have to be there this week,” Meyer said. “I think it’s the toughest environment in the country. There’s no getting used to that one. You work on it and try to get [the players’] minds right, but once you’re in that setting… it’s awful. That’s a tough place to go play a game.”

During his time in charge of Ohio State’s football program, Meyer went 3-1 in White Outs against the Nittany Lions. However, that doesn’t necessarily mean it always came easy for the Buckeyes.

Meyer’s advice for opposing teams playing in the White Out is simple: “Pack your run defense, run the ball, and bring your toughest.” Meyer also emphasized that eliminating explosive, potential momentum-shifting plays such as blocked punts and sacks is crucial, as those types of plays make stadiums “completely come unglued.”

The ex-Florida bench boss also had plenty of praise about this year’s group of Nittany Lions. Penn State is 6-0 through the first half of its season, and the team is coming off a 17-12 victory against then-No. 17 Iowa at Kinnick Stadium — James Franklin’s first over a ranked opponent on the road.

Many analysts doubted the team’s ability to rebound from losing keystone players like Miles Sanders and Trace McSorley. However, Meyer praised the dynamic redshirt sophomore duo of Sean Clifford and KJ Hamler for the way they’ve driven Penn State’s offense so far this year.

“You knew they’d play good defense, but I’m just impressed with Clifford and Hamler,” he said. “I’m just a little surprised by their offensive production.”

