College GameDay Crew Pumped To Be Back In Happy Valley For White Out Weekend

College GameDay’s set is officially up and running on the HUB lawn at Penn State, and the GameDay crew couldn’t be more excited to be back in town.

Happy Valley will be the center of the college football world this weekend, and Kirk Herbstreit is just excited to be back in such a huge football town.

“I just love coming to places that love college football,” Herbstreit — who will also be in the booth as a color commentator after fulfilling his duties as a GameDay crew member, said. “We’re spoiled with our show and the game I call because typically when we’re here, it’s a huge game. When I hear there’s a chance for us to get to the White Out at the beginning of the year, it’s one of the weekends I circle [on his calendar].”

"It's the best atmosphere, for me, in college football."



Yep, Kirk Herbstreit still loves the White Out. pic.twitter.com/linrzbzbQK — Onward State (@OnwardState) October 18, 2019

Herbstreit, Desmond Howard, and Rece Davis all spent a few minutes chatting with the media on Friday afternoon, and they all had high praise for the atmosphere that Penn Staters create during the annual White Out. Beaver Stadium’s attendance record was broken during each of the last two White Outs, including a crowd of 110,889 fans who watched Penn State’s game against Ohio State last year.

Davis described the White Out as “something that runs chills down your spine whether you have an allegiance to a school or not” during his 15-minute media availability, and he also said that it represents everything that’s good about college football.

“It’s one of the best spectacles in college football,” he said. “Everybody does some type of ‘Color Out’ all across the country, but for whatever reason, it’s just different here. I don’t know if it’s the lighting in the stadium or the very few people who don’t cooperate, but it’s cool. It’s one of the coolest experiences — it’s what separates college football from other sports.

“The whole spectacle of [the White Out] captures what makes college football such an emotional and connecting experience between what’s going on on the field and what’s happening with the fans in the stands.”

Football is obviously the main reason why the GameDay crew is in town. However, there’s far more to do in State College than watch 22 players chase a football around Beaver Stadium’s field for 60 minutes on Saturday.

Kirk Herbstreit’s favorite non-football landmark in State College is, of course, the Creamery, but Desmond Howard participated in some less conventional activities during his brief stay in town.

“If you follow me on Instagram, you’ll see I went record shopping yesterday,” Howard said. “They got really good vinyl here in State College. I’d really suggest you guys go and check out the vinyl scene in State College.”

Meanwhile, Rece Davis’ favorite non-football activity in State College is almost too obvious.

“I am a man of great appetite, and I particularly enjoy sweets. I will be making my way to the Creamery, for sure,” Davis said. “I love coming here — this is one of the great college towns and a place that really loves and cares about football. You combine [the White Out] and some great ice cream, what’s not to like?”

No. 7 Penn State football will take on No. 16 Michigan in the annual White Out at 7:30 p.m. Saturday. The game will be preluded by ESPN’s flagship Saturday morning show beginning at 9 a.m. until noon.

