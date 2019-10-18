Penn State Hoops Promotes Stephen Beattie From Practice Squad To Active Roster

Stephen Beattie, a senior guard from Boalsburg, was promoted to the Penn State men’s basketball’s active roster after serving as a practice squad player, according to a release.

The 6’2″, 180-pound guard played high school basketball at St. Joseph’s Academy, becoming the first 1,000-point scorer in school history and serving as the team’s captain twice.

Beattie had previously been serving as a practice squad member, where he managed to earn All-Big Ten Academic Honors. He will wear No. 33 for the Nittany Lions.

With the prior additions of Izaiah Brockington and Curtis Jones Jr. and returners like Myles Dread, Jamari Wheeler, Myreon Jones, and Kyle McCloskey, Beattie will have to battle for any potential playing time he earns this season. The team now has 15 players listed on its official roster, as Beattie joins four other seniors (Lamar Stevens, Mike Watkins, Jones Jr., and Grant Hazle) on Pat Chambers’s squad.

Your ad blocker is on. Please choose an option below.

Sign Up Sign up for our e-mail newsletter: OR Support quality journalism:



About the Author

Mitch Stewart Mitch is a senior majoring in broadcast journalism from Roanoke, Virginia. In addition to his role with Onward State, Mitch talks about all the #sprots on Penn State's CommRadio, and tries his hardest to avoid the agony that being a Mets fan brings to his daily life. To contact Mitch, feel free to send him an e-mail at [email protected], and if you really don't value your social media accounts, follow him and his garbage opinions on Twitter @mitchystew.

Previewing The Enemy: Michigan Wolverines Michigan’s ninth-ranked pass defense is clearly the strength of this year’s edition of the Wolverines.