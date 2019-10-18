Penn State Hoops Promotes Stephen Beattie From Practice Squad To Active Roster
Stephen Beattie, a senior guard from Boalsburg, was promoted to the Penn State men’s basketball’s active roster after serving as a practice squad player, according to a release.
The 6’2″, 180-pound guard played high school basketball at St. Joseph’s Academy, becoming the first 1,000-point scorer in school history and serving as the team’s captain twice.
Beattie had previously been serving as a practice squad member, where he managed to earn All-Big Ten Academic Honors. He will wear No. 33 for the Nittany Lions.
With the prior additions of Izaiah Brockington and Curtis Jones Jr. and returners like Myles Dread, Jamari Wheeler, Myreon Jones, and Kyle McCloskey, Beattie will have to battle for any potential playing time he earns this season. The team now has 15 players listed on its official roster, as Beattie joins four other seniors (Lamar Stevens, Mike Watkins, Jones Jr., and Grant Hazle) on Pat Chambers’s squad.
