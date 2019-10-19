PSU news by
Three-Star Offensive Lineman Nate Bruce Commits To Penn State

Shannon Soboslay | Onward State
By Mikey Mandarino
10/19/19 6:23 pm

Penn State football earned a verbal commitment from three-star offensive lineman Nate Bruce ahead of its White Out clash with Michigan on Saturday night.

Bruce plays for Harrisburg High School right here in Pennsylvania, and he’s the second player to join Penn State’s recruiting class of 2021. The lineman joins tight end Nick Elksnis in that class, and he’s been recruited quite a bit by the Nittany Lions’ coaching staff.

James Franklin and offensive line coach Matt Limegrover were on hand to watch Bruce and Harrisburg take on the State High Little Lions prior to Penn State’s game against Purdue on October 5. He also has collegiate offers from Rutgers, Toledo, and UMass, among others, but the Nittany Lions are the only team that’s actively pursued his commitment so far this cycle.

White Out weekend is typically a huge deal when it comes to recruiting for Penn State. Franklin called the weekend a “nightmare” from a logistical standpoint because of the sheer amount of recruits who will be in Happy Valley to witness the Penn State White Out. The head coach said that approximately 150 unofficial visitors and 150 high school coaches will be at Beaver Stadium on top of all the official visitors slated to visit Happy Valley this weekend.

Among those visitors is highly-touted tight end Theo Johnson Jr., who’s probably Penn State’s highest-priority target as the 2020 recruiting cycle draws to a close. Johnson Jr. is a four-star tight end from Windsor, Ontario who’s being pursued by Georgia, Iowa, and Michigan, among others.

At any rate, you can get a glimpse of what Nate Bruce will bring to Penn State by watching his Hudl highlights here.

