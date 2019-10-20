Penn State Football Ranked No. 6 In AP Top 25 Poll

Penn State football moved up one spot to No. 6 in this week’s AP Top 25 poll.

The Nittany Lions took care of the business in the 2019 White Out by beating Michigan 28-21 at Beaver Stadium. Sean Clifford scored four touchdowns — three passing, and one on the ground — to power the Penn State offense to its seventh win of the year. The team jumped out to a 21-0 lead, but Michigan battled back to bring the game within a score. Lamont Wade’s pass break-up on 4th and goal from the 3-yard line with two minutes to play clinched the win for Penn State.

James Franklin’s program leap-frogged No. 13 Wisconsin, which lost 24-23 on the road against Illinois on Saturday, in this week’s rankings. Penn State earned its highest ranking in the poll since this week in the 2017 season. The Nittany Lions were the No. 2 team in the nation after beating Michigan in that year’s White Out.

Penn State has now been ranked in the AP Top 25 poll for 49 straight weeks, which is the fifth-longest active streak in all of college football. Alabama (188 consecutive weeks), Ohio State (122), Clemson (77), and Oklahoma (51) are the only programs with longer streaks than Penn State. Franklin’s program has moved up nine spots since earning the No. 15 spot in the 2019 preseason AP Top 25 poll.

In addition to this week’s AP Top 25 poll, the Nittany Lions checked in at No. 6 in this week’s Coaches’ Poll. Penn State began this season at No. 14 in that poll and have only moved up thanks to an unbeaten 7-0 run to start the year.

No. 6 Penn State (7-0, 4-0 Big Ten) will travel to East Lansing to take on Michigan State (4-3, 2-2 Big Ten) on Saturday. The game will kick off at 3:30 p.m. and be broadcast on ABC.

