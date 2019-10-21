PSU news by
All-In-One Mobile App Penn State Go Launching Spring 2020

Matt Sniegowski | Onward State
By Grace Cunningham
10/21/19 4:11 am

Say goodbye to your three-page folder of Penn State mobile apps and say hello to the new all-in-one app, Penn State Go, according to a release.

The app, which will be released for the start of the spring 2020 semester, is part of an initiative to improve the Penn State experience through increased access to key resources.

Penn State Go will give students single sign-in access to popular features like Canvas, Office 365, LionPATH, Starfish, Athletics, and CATA bus tracking. The app will reportedly undergo functionality testing before its release.

A desktop version of the app will also be released in spring 2020. This version will give students all-in-one access on the web.

Throughout the app’s development, students participated in surveys and focus groups to provide feedback on essential features for Penn State Go.

A beta version of Penn State Go is available online and accepting feedback from students.

About the Author

Grace Cunningham

Grace is a freshman advertising major from Chatham, New Jersey. No, she doesn’t know Snooki, and yes, she will fight you if you tell her that Pennsylvania bagels are good. Grace loves buffalo chicken, the Yankees, and Youtube conspiracy videos. Follow her on twitter @gecunningham7 or email her at [email protected] to tell her she sucks.

