Penn State Hockey Drops To No. 12 In USCHO Poll

Jared Raskin | Onward State
By Matt DiSanto
10/21/19 12:40 pm

Penn State men’s hockey checked in at No. 12 in the latest USCHO Division I Men’s Poll, which was released Monday afternoon.

The Nittany Lions dropped three spots from their previous ranking of No. 9. Unlike last week, the team did not receive any first-place votes this time around.

Guy Gadowsky’s program is joined by fellow Big Ten representatives such as Notre Dame (No. 5), Wisconsin (No. 6), and Ohio State (No. 15) in this week’s rankings. Minnesota rounds out the conference at No. 20.

Penn State went 1-1 last week in a series against Alaska-Fairbanks. The Nittany Lions picked up an emphatic 7-0 victory Thursday night, which featured goalie Peyton Jones’ fourth career shutout and first since the 2017-2018 season.

On Friday, Penn State suffered its first loss of the season in a 4-0 heartbreaker against the Nanooks. Despite outshooting the team 35-23, the Nittany Lions were outmatched in every aspect of the loss.

Penn State men’s hockey (3-1-0) will continue its season Friday when Robert Morris University comes to Pegula Ice Arena. Puck drop is set for 7 p.m.

About the Author

Matt DiSanto

Matt is a sophomore majoring in journalism and is Onward State's copy editor. He's a huge Philadelphia sports fan, fantasy football aficionado, and sudoku whiz hailing from Collegeville, Pa. The quickest way to his heart is Margherita pizza. Follow him on Twitter @mattdisanto_ for bad sports takes or email him at [email protected]

