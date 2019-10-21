PSU news by
Penn State Women’s Volleyball Remains Stagnant At No. 8 In Week Eight Division I Poll

Erin Sullivan | Onward State
By Matt DiSanto
10/21/19 2:43 pm

Penn State women’s volleyball checked in at No. 8 in the latest AVCA Division I Coaches Poll, which was released Monday afternoon.

Once again, the Nittany Lions remain stagnant at No. 8. This is now the third consecutive week they’ve been ranked eighth overall in the country.

Russ Rose’s team is joined by fellow Big Ten representatives such as Nebraska (No. 5), Wisconsin (No. 6), and Minnesota (No. 8). Illinois and Purdue round out the conference’s presence in the poll at No. 17 and No. 20, respectively.

Despite moving neither up nor down in the polls, Penn State played well on its first significant road trip of the 2019 season. The team took down Michigan and Michigan State last Friday and Sunday, defeating the Wolverines 3-1 and sweeping the Spartans. Right side Jonni Parker led the team with 25 kills on .286 hitting this weekend.

The Nittany Lions (14-3, 7-1 Big Ten) will return to Rec Hall Wednesday evening to take on the No. 17 Fighting Illini. First serve for the conference match-up is set for 8 p.m.

Matt DiSanto

Matt is a sophomore majoring in journalism and is Onward State's copy editor. He's a huge Philadelphia sports fan, fantasy football aficionado, and sudoku whiz hailing from Collegeville, Pa. The quickest way to his heart is Margherita pizza. Follow him on Twitter @mattdisanto_ for bad sports takes or email him at [email protected]

