Transfer Portal Roundup: Week 8

It was an awfully quiet week for players who left Penn State via the transfer portal.

Brandon Polk headlined this week’s performances once again, proving to be the most consistent player among those who transferred. Besides Polk, there was nothing that really stuck out for the Nittany Lions playing elsewhere during week eight of the college football season.

Brandon Polk, James Madison

Brandon Polk continued his breakout season in James Madison’s 38-10 win over William and Mary. Polk finished the day with seven receptions for 77 yards and a touchdown. This was Polk’s third consecutive game with a touchdown, and he’s now secured a touchdown in five of his last six games.

Polk is the clear No. 1 receiving option on a 7-1 James Madison team. His individual performance is one of the reasons for the Dukes’ success, as he’s now totaled 36 catches, 559 yards, and five touchdowns this year.

Polk will try to score a touchdown for the fourth consecutive game in next week’s match-up against Towson.

Ayron Monroe, Temple

Ayron Monroe totaled eight tackles and had a pass deflection that prevented a touchdown in Temple’s 45-21 loss to No. 19 SMU. The senior safety has been solid at the back end of the Owls’ defense all year. He’s totaled 30 tackles on the season thus far.

Monroe and the Owls have a matchup against UCF next week as they will attempt to bounce back from this week’s loss.

Mark Allen, Duquesne

Mark Allen had 15 carries for 60 yards in Duquesne’s 20-6 win over Sacred Heart. He added two catches for five yards as well, and the highlight of his day was a big 26-yard gain.

Allen has rushed for only 157 yards total in three games since he broke loose for 168 yards against Dayton. That game against Dayton was the only game where he posted more than 100 yards on the ground.

Zech McPhearson, Texas Tech

Zech McPhearson had a quiet day in Texas Tech’s loss to Iowa State. He totaled four tackles and one pass deflection against the Cycloes.

McPhearson and the rest of the Texas Tech defense struggled in a tough loss, in which it allowed 34 points and 560 total yards of offense. McPhearson has had a solid season, deflecting four passes and totaling 30 tackles, but he’s still looking for his first interception of the season.

Juwan Johnson, Oregon

Juwan Johnson was a non-factor in Oregon’s 35-31 win over Washington, not recording a single catch.

Johnson hasn’t really fit into the Ducks offense since making his season debut a few weeks ago. He is getting a spotty amount of snaps, and he hasn’t been targeted very often when he does get onto the field.

The big wideout will try to kickstart his final season of collegiate eligibility next week against Washington State.

Tommy Stevens, Mississippi State

Tommy Stevens served as the backup quarterback in this week’s game against LSU. He was benched last week in favor of true freshman Garrett Shrader, who was named the starter earlier in the week.

Your ad blocker is on. Please choose an option below.

Sign Up Sign up for our e-mail newsletter: OR Support quality journalism:



About the Author