Michigan Quarterback Shea Patterson Accuses Penn State Football Of Eye-Gouging
Michigan football quarterback Shea Patterson accused Penn State football’s players of gouging his eyes during Saturday’s White Out.
“I’ve never been in a pile as violent as that one. Got the touchdown, but it wasn’t fun,” Patterson said. “Dude had his index finger in my eye socket for about 10 seconds. That wasn’t good. … I don’t even know. I was trying to reach the ball across the plane, and for a good while, I was screaming for my life for a second. Yeah, wasn’t too happy about that.”
Patterson scored on a quarterback sneak with 8:48 to play in the fourth quarter. His touchdown trimmed Penn State’s lead to 28-21, but the Wolverines ultimately weren’t able to complete the comeback. No penalties were called on the play, and the alleged eye-gouging didn’t keep Patterson out of the game. He returned to the game on Michigan’s next offensive possession to try and lead the Wolverines’ comeback bid.
In addition to Patterson’s account of the incident, Jon offensive lineman Runyan also told reporters that Penn State’s players were gouging the quarterback’s eyes.
“I can’t believe it, but when we were in the pile – I wasn’t in it – but Shea was getting his eyes gouged out in the scrum over there,” Runyan said postgame. “He was still fighting away even though people were digging his eyes. He came to the sidelines with tears all in his eyes, because it was ridiculous that people were trying to gouge his eyes out. He kept fighting for us.”
Neither Patterson nor Runyan could confirm the names of any specific Penn State players who they thought were gouging Patterson’s eyes.
