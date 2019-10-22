PSU news by
Nike CEO And Penn State Alum Mark Parker To Step Down In January 2020

Matt Sniegowski | Onward State
By Matt DiSanto
10/22/19 6:42 pm

Nike President, Chief Executive Officer, and Penn State alum Mark Parker will step down from his current role on January 13, 2020, the company’s Board of Directors announced Tuesday afternoon.

Parker, who has served as Nike’s CEO since 2006, will be succeeded by current Board of Directors member John Donahoe. Donahoe currently serves as the president and CEO of ServiceNow, Inc., a cloud computing company.

“This is an exciting time for Nike where we see brand strength and momentum throughout the world and great opportunity for future growth,” Parker said in a statement. “I look forward to continuing to lead the Board as Executive Chairman, as well as partnering closely with John and the management team to help him transition to his new role.”

Once he steps down, Parker will remain with the company and serve as its Executive Chairman and continue leading Nike’s Board of Directors.

Although the circumstances surrounding his step down are unclear, Nike’s numerous controversies in recent years likely played a role. The athletic wear company came under fire in 2018 when female employees spoke out against the company’s alleged toxic culture, bullying, and harassment. Nike and Parker were also criticized for embracing endorser Colin Kaepernick in various ads in recent years.

Parker graduated from Penn State with a bachelor’s degree in political science in 1977. While at the university, he ran on Penn State’s track and cross country teams.

