Nittany Lions In The NFL: Week Seven Roundup

Another weekend of NFL football has come and gone, and with that, Penn State’s NFL representatives were back at it.

Saquon Barkley returned to the lineup after missing three games with a high-ankle sprain, and Troy Apke recorded his first interception in the pros. Here are some of the other highlight plays that Penn Staters made throughout the most recent week of NFL action:

Saquon Barkley, New York Giants

Saquon Barkley was back in action after missing three games with a high-ankle sprain for the New York Giants. Barkley racked up 72 yards and a touchdown on 18 carries in the Giants 27-21 loss to the Cardinals. His touchdown came midway through the fourth quarter to bring the Giants within one possession.

Welcome back to the end zone, @saquon. pic.twitter.com/n7wtjJXlrM — Onward Land Grant (@OnwardState) October 20, 2019

Barkley had a strong workload in his first game back from injury and the Giants trailing the whole game. As long as he’s healthy, Barkley will be the workhorse and focal point of the Giants offense going forward. No. 26 and the Giants will travel to Detroit next week to take on the Lions.

Allen Robinson, Chicago Bears

Allen Robinson hauled in a season-high 10 receptions to go along with 87 yards and a touchdown in Chicago’s 36-25 loss to the New Orleans Saints. Robinson has reached the end zone three times in the past two games after being held without a touchdown for the first four games of the year,

.@AllenRobinson is worth the price of admission. I love his heart and passion for the game. #Bears #NOvsCHI pic.twitter.com/qKYWEtSiYZ — Jarrett Payton (@paytonsun) October 20, 2019

Robinson is on pace for by far the most catches he’s had in a season and for the second-most amount of yards. His current 16-game pace is 109 catches, 1,237 yards, and eight touchdowns. The Penn Stater currently has the 10th-most receptions in the NFL.

What is most impressive about his performance is that he’s doing it with extremely mediocre quarterback play. Mitch Trubisky and Chase Daniel have been throwing Robinson the ball and he’s still been able to put up impressive numbers.

The Bears have a matchup with the struggling Chargers next week, and Robinson will try to continue his renaissance season.

Troy Apke, Washington Redskins

Troy Apke captured the first interception of his NFL career in the Redskins’ loss to the San Francisco 49ers.

In the third quarter, starting safety Montae Nicholson departed with an injury, which made Apke Washington’s next man up. He did not disappoint, as he finished the game with a total of six tackles, one interception, and one pass deflection.

This performance should certainly set Apke up for an increased snap count going forward. Apke and the Redskins will travel to Minnesota to take on the Minnesota Vikings on Thursday Night Football this upcoming week.

Adrian Amos, Green Bay Packers

Adrian Amos was terrific in this week’s win 42-24 win against the Oakland Raiders. What started off as a rough day for Amos turned into one of his better games of the season. Amos got completely run over by Josh Jacobs early in the game:

RIP to Adrian Amos pic.twitter.com/5sMD80JIi8 — Kevin Fiddler (@KFidds) October 20, 2019

However, the safety finished the day with eight tackles and two pass deflections, with one of those deflections leading to an interception for his teammate Kevin King. His eight tackles and two pass deflections were both a season-high for him.

Amos is having a really good year, and he is one of the reasons for the improvement of the Packers defense. The Packers currently stand at 6-1 and some consider them to be the team to beat in the NFC. Amos and the Packers will travel to Kansas City to take on the Chiefs next week.

Miles Sanders, Philadelphia Eagles

Miles Sanders had a rough game in the Eagles gut-wrenching loss to the Dallas Cowboys. Sanders finished with six carries for 25 yards and added three catches for 11 yards. On a crucial 3rd and four, Philadelphia handed the ball off to Sanders. It looked like he completely missed a wide-open hole and came up short of the first down.

The Eagles were down 14-7 and were 3rd and 4 at their own 16 yard line. Doug Pederson calls an inside zone run for Miles Sanders. He gets 3 yards and they punt, which ultimately was the end of the game. This was the hole Miles Sanders had. pic.twitter.com/dprmfgCge8 — Brenden Deeg (@eaglestalk_) October 21, 2019

Despite this rough game, Sanders has had a productive rookie season thus far. He’ll attempt to bounce back next week against the Buffalo Bills.

Mike Gesicki, Miami Dolphins

Mike Gesicki tied a career-high for catches in Sunday’s contest again the Bills. He brought in four receptions for 41 yards. Gesicki is starting to get it going now with back-to-back productive weeks.

#Dolphins TE Mike Gesicki was the highest-graded offensive player on the team in Week 7 at 77.3 overall



Gesicki caught all 4 targets thrown his way (41 yards) and the grade at Buffalo is the highest of his short career thus far (22 games)#MIAvsBUF #FinsUp pic.twitter.com/d7fPiUqs20 — PFF MIA Dolphins (@PFF_Dolphins) October 21, 2019

It seems that the switch to quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick has benefited Gesicki. Next up for Gesicki is a matchup with the Steelers on Monday Night Football where he will try to build off the past two weeks.

Sean Lee, Dallas Cowboys

Sean Lee had his best game of the year in Sunday night’s win over the Eagles. He racked up seven total tackles and had one pass deflection in what was a dominating performance by the Cowboys defense.

Lee has taken a back seat this year to emerging star Leighton Vander Esch, but with Vander Esch going down with an injury, Lee stepped up and played the way he’s capable of playing for the Cowboys.

Other Notable Players:

Grant Haley: Haley had a much better overall game than last week for the Giants in their loss to the Cardinals. He totaled seven tackles on the day and has become one of the best tacklers on the Giants defense.

Haley had a much better overall game than last week for the Giants in their loss to the Cardinals. He totaled seven tackles on the day and has become one of the best tacklers on the Giants defense. Nick Scott: Nick Scott was on the receiving end of a fake punt pass for the Rams. Rams punter Johnny Hekker completed the pass to Scott for a 23-yard gain.

jOhNnY hEkKeR iS a SyStEm QB @JHekker pic.twitter.com/aGq7ReOZ9S — The Checkdown (@thecheckdown) October 20, 2019

Robbie Gould: Gould made three field goals on four attempts for the 49ers this week against the Redskins in a game where it was down pouring rain throughout. Gould accounted for all the 49ers points in this game, as they won 9-0.

Gould made three field goals on four attempts for the 49ers this week against the Redskins in a game where it was down pouring rain throughout. Gould accounted for all the 49ers points in this game, as they won 9-0. DaeSean Hamilton: Hamilton recorded just two catches for four yards in the Broncos game against the Chiefs.

Hamilton recorded just two catches for four yards in the Broncos game against the Chiefs. Shareef Miller: Miller was active for the first time this season for the Eagles in their game against the Cowboys.

About the Author

Gabe Angieri Gabe Angieri is a freshman majoring in broadcast journalism. He grew up in Lindenhurst, NY and has had the absolute misfortune of rooting for the Jets, Mets, and Knicks. If you want to see his rants on all of his teams follow him on twitter @gabeangieri

