Penn State Men’s Soccer Ranked No. 19 In United Soccer Coaches Poll

Jared Raskin | Onward State
By Otis Lyons
10/22/19 2:48 pm

Penn State men’s soccer has joined the United Soccer Coaches’ Poll for the first time since 2016 after a pair of wins last week at the No. 19 spot in the nation.

The Nittany Lions have received votes on three separate occasions in 2019, but have yet to break through the top 25 until now, despite leading the Big Ten. This is the first time Penn State has been ranked in the poll since 2015.

On top of their 19th position in the national poll, the Nittany Lions (8-2-2, 4-1-1 Big Ten) come in at No. 15 in the Top Drawer Soccer Ranking and No. 14 in the NCAA RPI ranking. Penn State was last ranked on September 22, 2015, when it was placed at No. 21. The team’s recent resurgence has been in no small part to coach Jeff Cook’s professional mentality.

Just hours after getting a number next to their name for the first time this season, the Nittany Lions will host James Madison University, which is now unranked despite receiving 33 votes in this week’s poll. JMU was No. 18 in the previous poll, but fell out of the top 25 after consecutive losses to then No. 1 Virginia and UNC Wilmington.

The match will kick off at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Jeffrey Field. A win would all but guarantee Penn State’s place in this year’s NCAA tournament with two weeks left in the regular season.

Otis Lyons

Otis is a freshman majoring in print journalism. He lives just outside of San Francisco, and is a diehard San Jose Earthquakes fan. Unfortunately, that means a lot of sadness. Feel free to send over your soccer hot takes to his twitter @otisnlyons1 and instagram @otislyons

