Penn State-Michigan Most Watched Game Of Week Eight Across All Networks
ESPN announced that an average of 6.658 million viewers tuned into Penn State football’s victory over Michigan on Saturday night.
The Nittany Lions’ 28-21 triumph over Jim Harbaugh’s program was the most-watched game of the week, and it narrowly beat No. 1 Alabama’s 35-13 victory over Tennessee to earn that distinction. It’s currently the sixth-most watched game of the 2019 season so far.
Interestingly, the highest-rated local market for Penn State’s victory was in Columbus. The game got a 16.5 local rating in the city where Ohio State is located, and the second-highest rating of 16.2 came from Detroit. Pittsburgh checked in as the third-highest with a 10.9 rating, and Dayton, Ohio and Philadelphia rounded out the top five with local ratings of 10.7 and 10.4, respectively.
ESPN got a six percent increase of viewership from last season’s Saturday Night Football match-up during week eight of the season. Approximately 6.4 million fans tuned in to watch Purdue blow the doors off then-No. 3 Ohio State 49-20 in West Lafayette last year.
Saturday’s White Out was the second consecutive Penn State game to be broadcast on ABC. The team’s 17-12 victory over then-No. 17 Iowa aired on the network, and the Nittany Lions will be featured on ABC for the third consecutive week against Michigan State. Kickoff is currently slated for 3:30 p.m. at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing.
Your ad blocker is on.
Please choose an option below.
Purchase a Subscription!
About the Author
Possible Honeymoon Destinations For Sean Clifford And KJ Hamler’s Bromance
The bromance is in full swing, so why not take a look into some possible travel spots for the dynamic duo?
Onward Debate: Do Penn State Hockey’s White Rush Uniforms Look Good?
Penn State hockey will look a lot like Penn State football against Notre Dame on February 1. Did the Nittany Lions get it right with their new White Rush uniforms?
Send this to a friend
Comments