Penn State-Michigan Most Watched Game Of Week Eight Across All Networks

ESPN announced that an average of 6.658 million viewers tuned into Penn State football’s victory over Michigan on Saturday night.

The Nittany Lions’ 28-21 triumph over Jim Harbaugh’s program was the most-watched game of the week, and it narrowly beat No. 1 Alabama’s 35-13 victory over Tennessee to earn that distinction. It’s currently the sixth-most watched game of the 2019 season so far.

ABC's Saturday Night Football between Michigan and Penn State was the most-watched Week 8 game across all networks



6,658,000 viewers making it one of the biggest audiences of the season

Up 6% from same week in 2018



More: https://t.co/7BS6bFhtLo pic.twitter.com/nBesu7zVzW — ESPN PR (@ESPNPR) October 22, 2019

Interestingly, the highest-rated local market for Penn State’s victory was in Columbus. The game got a 16.5 local rating in the city where Ohio State is located, and the second-highest rating of 16.2 came from Detroit. Pittsburgh checked in as the third-highest with a 10.9 rating, and Dayton, Ohio and Philadelphia rounded out the top five with local ratings of 10.7 and 10.4, respectively.

ESPN got a six percent increase of viewership from last season’s Saturday Night Football match-up during week eight of the season. Approximately 6.4 million fans tuned in to watch Purdue blow the doors off then-No. 3 Ohio State 49-20 in West Lafayette last year.

Saturday’s White Out was the second consecutive Penn State game to be broadcast on ABC. The team’s 17-12 victory over then-No. 17 Iowa aired on the network, and the Nittany Lions will be featured on ABC for the third consecutive week against Michigan State. Kickoff is currently slated for 3:30 p.m. at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing.

About the Author

Mikey Mandarino Mikey is a senior majoring in journalism and Onward State's Sports Editor. He grew up in Bedminster, NJ and is way too obnoxious about all the best things his home state has to offer. Mikey loves to play golf, but he sucks at it because golf is hard. If you're dying to see more hockey/golf content on your timeline, you can follow Mikey on Twitter @mikey_mandarino. Send all hate mail, death threats, and your vote for the best chicken parm in State College to [email protected]

