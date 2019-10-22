Possible Honeymoon Destinations For Sean Clifford And KJ Hamler’s Bromance
It’s no secret that Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford and wide receiver KJ Hamler have shared a special chemistry for years. This was as evident as ever in the post-game interview that the
honeymooners pair took part in following Saturday night’s White Out win against Michigan.
Hugging and call each other their “dog,” Clifford and Hamler redefined relationship goals and rivaled even the best engagement photo shoots during the precious post-game moment alongside Maria Taylor, who called them her “favorite bromance in college football.”
Not only do Clifford and Hamler visibly love each other. They also make for a dynamic offensive connection. Thus far, they’ve combined to power the Nittany Lions’ offense, including seven touchdowns from the former to the latter.
Seeing their memorable interview got us thinking of what the pair would look like traveling the world on an Instagrammable honeymoon. Here’s where we see these two love
birdsdogs headed.
No matter where in the world this bromance goes, Penn State fans can be sure that they’ll see plenty of more touchdowns and memorable interactions between the two.
