Possible Honeymoon Destinations For Sean Clifford And KJ Hamler’s Bromance

It’s no secret that Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford and wide receiver KJ Hamler have shared a special chemistry for years. This was as evident as ever in the post-game interview that the honeymooners pair took part in following Saturday night’s White Out win against Michigan.

Hugging and call each other their “dog,” Clifford and Hamler redefined relationship goals and rivaled even the best engagement photo shoots during the precious post-game moment alongside Maria Taylor, who called them her “favorite bromance in college football.”

Not only do Clifford and Hamler visibly love each other. They also make for a dynamic offensive connection. Thus far, they’ve combined to power the Nittany Lions’ offense, including seven touchdowns from the former to the latter.

Seeing their memorable interview got us thinking of what the pair would look like traveling the world on an Instagrammable honeymoon. Here’s where we see these two love bird sdogs headed.

No matter where in the world this bromance goes, Penn State fans can be sure that they’ll see plenty of more touchdowns and memorable interactions between the two.

Your ad blocker is on. Please choose an option below.

Sign Up Sign up for our e-mail newsletter: OR Support quality journalism:



About the Author

Michael Tauriello Michael is a sophomore majoring in industrial engineering, hailing from just outside of Frederick, Maryland. He is an avid fan of almost anything '80s, ranging from the Phil Collins era of Genesis to Harrison Ford's golden years of acting. You can find him on Twitter retweeting memes that he thought were funny or making fun of the latest Twitter craze @mtauriello_.