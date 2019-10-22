USA Wrestling: Penn State Wrestling’s Mason Manville To Take Olympic Redshirt For 2019-20 Season

Penn State wrestling’s Mason Manville will be one of seven wrestlers across the country who will taken an Olympic redshirt during the upcoming collegiate season to prepare to compete in Greco-Roman at next year’s Olympics, per USA Wrestling. He’s the only Nittany Lion expected to sit out this season.

Manville is no longer listed on Penn State’s roster, but appears to still be enrolled, according to the student directory.

Of the seven redshirts, Manville is the only one to have already made a Senior World Team. Some of Manville’s accomplishments include a 16th-place finish at the Senior World Championships in 2017, a silver medal at the 2014 Youth Olympic Games in Greco-Roman, and gold medal at 2014 Cadet men’s freestyle Worlds.

Manville was listed as a 174-pounder for the Nittany Lions last season. With 2017 national champion Mark Hall at 174 and two-time national champion Vincenzo Joseph at 165, it makes sense for Manville to focus on the upcoming Olympics.

He was one of five Penn State wrestlers to qualify for an Olympic redshirt, but the only one announced to be taking one, so far.

Despite posting a 10-11 record thus far for the Nittany Lions, Manville has wrestled some close matches against top contenders. Last year, Manville dropped a 7-3 decision against No. 9 Emery Parker from Illinois, in a match that he moved up two weight classes to wrestle at 184 lbs. In addition, he fought a tough battle at 165 against No. 2 Evan Wick of Wisconsin, dropping a 6-1 decision.

Manville is the only one out of the seven Olympic redshirters that will not compete in the U23 World championships next week.

