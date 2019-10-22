PSU news by
Penn State's student blog

Follow us!

Example Searches

Natty Nittany
Onward Debates
Photo Story
Drunk, Sober, High
Squirrel Girl

Topics

More

Football

We Want To Hear About Your Then-And-Now Game Day Experiences

Shannon Soboslay | Onward State
By Hope Damato
10/22/19 4:11 am

Have you ever come back to a Penn State football game after graduation? Although you didn’t need to squeeze through Gate A and sit in the student section, you still got to relive some of the greatest college football games.

Nothing is better than waking up at 7 a.m. to drive to the tailgating lots and feeling the stadium shake during a touchdown.

But what stood out as the most different on your return visit? Was it sad to realize that your four (or more) years in Happy Valley were over? Was it gratifying to realize that you were still a part of Penn State, even after graduation? Is the view better from outside the student section? Did you stick around for the Alma Mater (bonus points if you could still remember the words)?

We want to hear about your then-and-now football experiences. Fill out this Google form, and then email any photos you have to [email protected] to be featured on our website.

Your ad blocker is on.

Please choose an option below.

Sign up for our e-mail newsletter:
OR
Support quality journalism:
Purchase a Subscription!
Already receiving enough emails?

About the Author

Hope Damato

Hope is a sophomore majoring in broadcast journalism. She resides in Northern Virginia but likes to tell people she's from D.C. since no ones heard of Manassas. She considers herself a coffee expert, obsessive Eagles fan and likes long walks on the beach. Feel free to follow her on twitter @hopemarinaa to send her funny tweets or email her at [email protected] to criticize her writing.

Comments

State College Links

Bars and Happy Hours

Movies – Local theaters and new movies

Apartments – Search local apartments

Classifieds – Buy and sell locally

Cars / Trucks – New and used vehicles

Hotels – In and around Penn State
Follow on another platform
Other posts by Hope

Your 2019 White Out Playlist

From Post Malone’s “White Iverson” to Taylor Swifts “White Horse,” this playlist is anything but lacking in the jams department.

Power Ranking Lady Lions’ Hashtags

Penn State’s Center for Sexual and Gender Diversity to Host October Events For LGBTQ+ History Month

Possible Honeymoon Destinations For Sean Clifford And KJ Hamler’s Bromance

The bromance is in full swing, so why not take a look into some possible travel spots for the dynamic duo?

Onward Debate: Do Penn State Hockey’s White Rush Uniforms Look Good?

Penn State hockey will look a lot like Penn State football against Notre Dame on February 1. Did the Nittany Lions get it right with their new White Rush uniforms?

©  2008 - 2019 Onward State

Send this to a friend