We Want To Hear About Your Then-And-Now Game Day Experiences

Have you ever come back to a Penn State football game after graduation? Although you didn’t need to squeeze through Gate A and sit in the student section, you still got to relive some of the greatest college football games.

Nothing is better than waking up at 7 a.m. to drive to the tailgating lots and feeling the stadium shake during a touchdown.

But what stood out as the most different on your return visit? Was it sad to realize that your four (or more) years in Happy Valley were over? Was it gratifying to realize that you were still a part of Penn State, even after graduation? Is the view better from outside the student section? Did you stick around for the Alma Mater (bonus points if you could still remember the words)?

We want to hear about your then-and-now football experiences. Fill out this Google form, and then email any photos you have to [email protected] to be featured on our website.

Your ad blocker is on. Please choose an option below.

Sign Up Sign up for our e-mail newsletter: OR Support quality journalism:



About the Author

Hope Damato Hope is a sophomore majoring in broadcast journalism. She resides in Northern Virginia but likes to tell people she's from D.C. since no ones heard of Manassas. She considers herself a coffee expert, obsessive Eagles fan and likes long walks on the beach. Feel free to follow her on twitter @hopemarinaa to send her funny tweets or email her at [email protected] to criticize her writing.

Possible Honeymoon Destinations For Sean Clifford And KJ Hamler’s Bromance The bromance is in full swing, so why not take a look into some possible travel spots for the dynamic duo?