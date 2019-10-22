We Want To Hear About Your Then-And-Now Game Day Experiences
Have you ever come back to a Penn State football game after graduation? Although you didn’t need to squeeze through Gate A and sit in the student section, you still got to relive some of the greatest college football games.
Nothing is better than waking up at 7 a.m. to drive to the tailgating lots and feeling the stadium shake during a touchdown.
But what stood out as the most different on your return visit? Was it sad to realize that your four (or more) years in Happy Valley were over? Was it gratifying to realize that you were still a part of Penn State, even after graduation? Is the view better from outside the student section? Did you stick around for the Alma Mater (bonus points if you could still remember the words)?
We want to hear about your then-and-now football experiences. Fill out this Google form, and then email any photos you have to [email protected] to be featured on our website.
