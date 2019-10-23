Airbnb Hosts Make $732k During Record-Setting White Out Weekend

After setting plenty of records last year during White Out weekend, Airbnb continued his explosive growth and success in State College this weekend, topping several of last year’s marks.

Unsurprisingly, White Out weekend proved to bring the most guests to State College so far this season, with 2,600 arriving over the course of the weekend.

That number is up significantly from last year’s White Out when approximately 2,000 guests stayed in town at an Airbnb. That number also shatters other high marks from this season, including Pitt weekend which brought in approximately 1,800 guests and Homecoming weekend, which drew about 2,000.

Local hosts made a total of $732,000 when sharing their homes. This is almost $200,000 more than the $537,000 they brought in last year.

More than 30% of guest arrivals were from Pennsylvania alone. Otherwise, hosts came from a variety of states along the east coast including New York, New Jersey, Maryland, and Virginia.

Additionally, more than 25% of guests this weekend were between the ages of 25 and 29, as many young alumni returned to town to cheer on their alma mater.

“Whether they’re traveling for the big game or commencement, many visitors to college towns turn to Airbnb to find a place to stay near campus — and the same is clearly true for this weekend’s White Out game,” Head of Northeast Policy for Airbnb Josh Meltzer said. “We are proud to welcome thousands of fans to State College, who will not only put some extra money in the pockets of families sharing their homes but also break a new record for Airbnb guest arrivals to this city.”

