Power Ranking Penn State Football’s Best Eyeblack

Look good, play good right?

Penn State football players have been flashing some serious swag so far this year. Despite criticism from boomers over the course of the season, Penn State has proclaimed itself “Drip Too Hard University” — whether it’s Jake Zembiec’s icy display of chains, the running backs’ own LawnBoyz chain, or Micah Parsons’ pacifier mouthguard.

With its chains, tattoos, and dreads, this football team redefines cool. They’re even shaking up how eyeblack is worn — much like Saquon Barkley did with his single-strip look.

Here are some of the best eyeblack styles from players so far this year.

6. Pat Freiermuth: “The Classic”

While it may not look that flashy or intimidating, the thick line under each eye gets the job done in terms of eyeblack style. It’s not too much, yet it still stands out — especially when you’re a 6’5″, 256-lb. tight end. However, no style points for this one.

5. Hunter Kelly “The Classic 2.0”

Now this look here is very similar to Freiermuth’s but it has a little bit more style to it. 6’2″, 309-lb. lineman Hunter Kelly adds two thick lines under each eye and smears them a bit, adding an intimidation factor that gives him a slight edge over Freiermuth.

4. Brandon Smith: “Connecting Triangles”

This look from freshman linebacker Brandon Smith is sharp. He’s got two triangles under each eye, connecting across the nose. The tight design of the eyeblack stands out. This clearly was not a rookie job. The idea looks cool, and the sharp design separates him from the rest thus far.

3. Sean Clifford: “The Warrior”

The “Warrior” style fits starting quarterback Sean Clifford well. Much like a warrior, Clifford has battled two weeks in a row, notching some serious hard-fought wins under his belt. The best part about this style is that after the game, the eyeblack is just smeared all over his face, giving him a very tough look. The young quarterback will try to continue to prove his toughness as the Nittany Lions travel to East Lansing this Saturday.

2. Lamont Wade “Nose Stripe”

The creativity for this style definitely stands out. While eyeblack typically goes under a player’s eye, Lamont Wade put a stripe down his nose as well. Bonus points for originality. In addition, he has crosses under each eye. Wade had the intimidation factor going for him this game. Lining up against this look certainly put some fear in the opposing players.

1. KJ Hamler: “All Eyes On Me”

This look from KJ Hamler was a clear No. 1. KJ has been known to put messages on his eyeblack throughout the season, and this message stood out the most.

All eyes were certainly on Hamler during the White Out against Michigan. He scored two touchdowns and had more than 100 yards of receiving. It’s hard to take your eyes off of someone as electrifying as Hamler, which is why he earns the top spot.

