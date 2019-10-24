James Franklin Named To Bear Bryant Coach of The Year Watch List

Penn State football head coach James Franklin has been named to the Paul “Bear” Bryant Coach of the Year Watch List along with 21 other collegiate coaches.

That's Our Coach. @coachjfranklin has been named to the Paul “Bear” Bryant Coach of the Year Watch List!#BryantAwards#WeAre pic.twitter.com/smDeqWkSJX — Penn State Football (@PennStateFball) October 23, 2019

The award was named in honor of Alabama coach Bear Bryant, who died in in 1983.

The award was first introduced in 1986 when it was given to none other than Joe Paterno. Clemson Head coach Dabo Sweeney has been the recipient of the award three out of the last four years. If Franklin were to win the award, he would be the third Penn State coach to do so, joining Joe Paterno and Bill O’Brien.

Franklin has led the Nittany Lions to a 7-0 record to this point, with Penn State surging all the way up to No. 6 in the latest AP Poll. There are some pivotal games left ion the schedule, namely as a game against No. 3 Ohio State that could potentially impact whether or not Franklin receives the award. If he pulls out an impressive season at least on par with 2016’s historic run, however, Franklin should find his name among the frontrunners for the award.

Your ad blocker is on. Please choose an option below.

Sign Up Sign up for our e-mail newsletter: OR Support quality journalism:



About the Author

Gabe Angieri Gabe Angieri is a freshman majoring in broadcast journalism. He grew up in Lindenhurst, NY and has had the absolute misfortune of rooting for the Jets, Mets, and Knicks. If you want to see his rants on all of his teams follow him on twitter @gabeangieri

More Grudge Matches We Need Following Wrestling & Football Spikeball Game After the festivities on Tuesday, we couldn’t help but wonder what it would be like if more varsity athletes in Happy Valley challenged each other to (not-so) friendly competition outside of their respective sports.