James Franklin Named To Bear Bryant Coach of The Year Watch List
Penn State football head coach James Franklin has been named to the Paul “Bear” Bryant Coach of the Year Watch List along with 21 other collegiate coaches.
The award was named in honor of Alabama coach Bear Bryant, who died in in 1983.
The award was first introduced in 1986 when it was given to none other than Joe Paterno. Clemson Head coach Dabo Sweeney has been the recipient of the award three out of the last four years. If Franklin were to win the award, he would be the third Penn State coach to do so, joining Joe Paterno and Bill O’Brien.
Franklin has led the Nittany Lions to a 7-0 record to this point, with Penn State surging all the way up to No. 6 in the latest AP Poll. There are some pivotal games left ion the schedule, namely as a game against No. 3 Ohio State that could potentially impact whether or not Franklin receives the award. If he pulls out an impressive season at least on par with 2016’s historic run, however, Franklin should find his name among the frontrunners for the award.
