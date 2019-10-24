NRT Presents: ‘The Outsiders’

No Refund Theatre is back for round two of its fall semester lineup. This week, the production will put an adapted take on “The Outsiders,” based on the novel of the same title written by S.E. Hinton and the 1983 film. The show is directed by Allison Rambler.

“The Outsiders” is a coming-of-age story follows the class struggles of two teen gangs, the Greasers and the Socs, in rural Oklahoma in the 1960s. The story is told from the perspective of Ponyboy Curtis, a 14-year-old boy who is wise beyond his years, simultaneously fitting in and standing out amongst his family of friends and brothers.

George Liu | Onward State

The cast features Brian Krall as Ponyboy, Andrew Lapiene as Johnny Cade, Austin Brown as Sodapop, Kevin Jenson as Darry, Lex Forge as Dallas Winston, Hunter Allgor as Two-Bit, and Jessica Raskauskas as Cherry Valance.

Each actor gives an equally emotional performance, making it easy for the audience to empathize with what each character is going through. Krall’s performance of the precocious Ponyboy, however, allows the audience to see how things turn out from a nonbiased perspective, as Ponyboy is depicted as a rational, slightly removed character.

George Liu | Onward State

“The Outsiders” is a truly timeless play that illuminates inter-class injustice, the desire to belong, and the loss of innocence.

You can see “The Outsiders” at 8 p.m. from Thursday, October 24 through Saturday, October 26. Admission, as always, is free.

