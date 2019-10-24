Osaka Sushi & Hibachi Closed Until Further Notice Due To Health Concerns
Osaka Sushi & Hibachi, located on East College Ave, is temporarily closed due to health concerns, according to a notice posted by the State College Borough and Community Services/Division of Health.
The sign was first displayed restaurant’s front door on Tuesday, October 22.
Osaka Sushi & Hibachi has been operating in downtown State College for several years, offering a variety of Japanese options for both dinner and lunch, including sushi rolls, sashimi, noodles, and hibachi.
There’s no indication about how long the restaurant will remain closed, and the reason for its temporary closure is unclear.
Your ad blocker is on.
Please choose an option below.
Purchase a Subscription!
About the Author
Hotel State College & Co. To Be Purchased By Former 76ers President Pat Croce’s Hospitality Company
Nearly six months after it went on the market, Hotel State College & Company, with its seven entities, is in the final stages of being purchased by Pat Croce and Company.
[Photo Story] Welcoming Fall Foliage Back To Penn State
Fall’s sweeping over Happy Valley and it’s bringing a gorgeous display of fall foliage with it.
Michigan State Head Coach Mark Dantonio: ‘To Stop Penn State, You Have To First And Foremost Stop’ KJ Hamler
Send this to a friend
Comments