Osaka Sushi & Hibachi Closed Until Further Notice Due To Health Concerns

Rory Pelella | Onward State
By Rory Pelella
10/24/19 5:12 pm

Osaka Sushi & Hibachi, located on East College Ave, is temporarily closed due to health concerns, according to a notice posted by the State College Borough and Community Services/Division of Health.

The sign was first displayed restaurant’s front door on Tuesday, October 22.

Osaka Sushi & Hibachi has been operating in downtown State College for several years, offering a variety of Japanese options for both dinner and lunch, including sushi rolls, sashimi, noodles, and hibachi.

There’s no indication about how long the restaurant will remain closed, and the reason for its temporary closure is unclear.

Rory Pelella

