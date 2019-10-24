Your Guide To Surviving Midterm Season

When we think of October, we picture the crisp fall weather, crazy college football games, and going to pumpkin patches with friends for fall photoshoots. However, it’s not called “spooky season” for nothing.

Halloween’s a part of the reason why it’s called spooky season, but midterms are the other. With midterms comes late nights, unhealthy amounts of coffee, and lots and lots of stress.

To ease the pressure, here’s a list of activities to help you relax, unwind, and declutter your mind ahead of midterms.

Exercise

Working out is one of the best ways to relieve stress. Penn State students have access to some of the best gyms in State College, courtesy of the student fee. Sign up for one of the many group workout classes offered. You might even meet a new study buddy.

The White and IM buildings both offer group exercise classes such as yoga, cycling, kickboxing, pilates, and many more. Any class is a good way to forget about midterms for a while and focus on yourself.

Study Outside

Studying outside is a great way to clear your mind and get a little vitamin D. Staying in a stuffy room for too long may stress you out even more. Take advantage of this beautiful October weather because it won’t last long.

The HUB’s outdoor seating is a great place to soak up the October sun. There are also a few coffee shops scattered around Downtown that offer quiet outdoor seating and comfortable setting to grind.

Meditate

Inhale, Exhale. By taking a few moments away from work and taking a few deep breaths, you can clear your head and recharge your mind. Listening to calming music is a great way to meditate and relax.

Pet A Dog

Don’t lie, you miss your dog. There are so many friendly pups trotting around campus just waiting to be pet. Just make sure you ask the owner first.

Clean Your Room

I don’t know about you guys but when my room is messy, I feel messy. Decluttering your room, doing your laundry, and organizing your stuff makes all the difference in the way you study. Trust me, after doing your chores you’ll feel more productive and ready to tackle your study guides.

Call Your Mom

I’m sure she would love to hear from you! Tell her about your day, your classes, and all the hard work you have. I bet there will be some loving motherly advice to follow.

About the Author

Ava Brendgord Ava is a freshman contributor from Houston, TX majoring in broadcast journalism. She loves black coffee, making new friends, and her cute dog that she misses very much. If there's one thing Ava misses most about Texas, its the amazing Tex-Mex food, which central Pennsylvania sadly lacks. Please send cute dog videos to @avabrendgord on Twitter or email her at [email protected]

