Penn State Field Hockey Falls Short Against No. 22 Ohio State 2-1
Penn State field hockey (4-11, 3-4 Big Ten) fell to No. 22 Ohio State 2-1 on Friday night after a tough game of back-and-forth plays.
No. 22 Ohio State (7-8, 2-5 Big Ten) and the Nittany Lions were evenly matched throughout the first half, but Penn State’s offense just couldn’t keep up.
How It Happened
During the first quarter, Penn State only had a slight edge over Ohio State. Buckeyes goalie Aaliyah Hernandez made three saves, while Penn State’s counterpart Brie Barraco didn’t need to defend the net.
Three minutes into the second quarter, Ohio State forward Esther Clotet Alsina caught Barraco off guard and found the back of the net, putting her team up 1-0. The Nittany Lions fought back to regain possession but failed to add to the scoreboard in the quarter.
With three minutes left in the third quarter, a well-fought save by Barraco left the score at 1-0. Shortly after, Penn State caused a corner and lined up across the circle. A Nittany Lion inserted the ball to Jemma Punch who took a shot. It deflected off of Hernandez, flew into the air, and Bree Bednarski tapped it into the goal to pull Penn State even with Ohio State at 1-1.
Fighting back, the Buckeyes finally forced a corner late in the third. Sina Schwinn sent the ball across the circle to Whitney Harris, who drove it into the goal and put Ohio State back on top 2-1.
Closing out the fourth quarter, Bednarski dribbled down the field, carrying the ball all the way to the circle before blasting it into the goal. After further review, the goal was overturned, keeping the score 2-1.
The Nittany Lions’ defense held off the Buckeyes for the rest of the game but their offense failed to give them a lead. After a couple of shots and misses, Penn State ultimately fell to Ohio State 2-1.
Player Of The Game
Bree Bednarski | Forward
The Pennsylvania native scored two goals Friday night, but one was called back after further review due to foot interference. She held dominated Penn State’s possessions and battled until the last second in the loss to the Buckeyes.
What’s Next
Penn State will head back on the road to take on non-conference opponent Bucknell. The Nittany Lions will face off against the Bison at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, October 30.
Your ad blocker is on.
Please choose an option below.
Purchase a Subscription!
About the Author
Becoming RE//BAR: How One Local Bar Is Hoping To Bring Rock Back To State College
In the 90s, there was Crowbar. Today, there’s RE//BAR.
10 Questions With The Land-Grant Trophy
We sat down with what James Franklin would call the most beautiful trophy in college football via Twitter DM to get to know it better and pick its brain about the Big Ten, the two teams that vie for it every year, and some of its features.
Send this to a friend
Comments