Antonio Shelton Apologizes For Ejection From Michigan State Game
Penn State football defensive tackle Antonio Shelton apologized on Twitter for his ejection from Saturday night’s 28-7 victory over Michigan State.
“I would like to apologize for my actions during tonight’s game. That was extremely selfish behavior,” Shelton said. “I misrepresented my coach, my school and my team. That’s not who we are and that’s not who I am. I represent more than myself, this won’t happen again.”
Shelton was ejected from the game in the fourth quarter of the Nittany Lions’ victory. He was disqualified for allegedly spitting on a Michigan State player. and he received an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty on the play.
The NCAA’s rulebook states that a player must be ejected after they take two unsportsmanlike conduct penalties, which effectively makes the first unsportsmanlike foul serve as a warning. Shelton hadn’t been assessed an unsportsmanlike penalty prior to his ejection, so the referees determined that the foul was serious enough to warrant an immediate ejection from the game.
Penn State took nine total penalties that cost the team 104 yards on Saturday night. Head coach James Franklin addressed the team’s lack of discipline candidly in the locker room after the game ended.
“I’m not happy at all with any of those things. We had a very direct conversation in the locker room about those things,” Franklin said. “It was an emotional game, and I’m not going to make excuses. We’re going to own it all. That’s not who we are, and that’s not who we will be.”
Your ad blocker is on.
Please choose an option below.
Purchase a Subscription!
About the Author
No. 6 Penn State Football Dominates Michigan State 28-7 In Miserable Conditions
The Nittany Lions beat the Spartans in just about every phase of the game Saturday afternoon to improve to an 8-0 record on the season.
Penn State Football Exorcises Michigan State Demons In 28-7 Victory
“It’s a retribution year. We’re trying to redeem our close ones that we lost, and we’re a better team now than we were last year.”
Send this to a friend
Comments