[Photo Story] State High vs. Cumberland Valley In Beaver Stadium Classic

Beaver Stadium was the home to a regular season Mid Penn match-up between the hometown State College Little Lions and the Eagles of Cumberland Valley on Saturday afternoon.

The Little Lions picked up a huge 33-21 victory and improved to 9-1 on the year in the process, but beyond that, the memories that were made on Saturday will last a lifetime for every player, fan, and student in attendance. Take a look back at some of the game’s finest moments:

Following the Senior Day Ceremony, State High’s Marching Band kicked things off with the National Anthem…

… and an ~unplanned~ flyover.

Cumberland Valley’s mascot picked up right where the Nittany Lions left off after last week’s win over Michigan.

Joe Nastasi Jr., a Penn State baseball commit whose father played for the Little Lions, chats with his family before the game.

Head Coach Matt Lintal leads his Little Lions out of the tunnel.

Senior captains Kevin Kurzinger (14) and Brady Dorner (10) met the Eagles’ captains at midfield for the coin toss. State High won the toss and chose to kick off to start the game.

Cumberland Valley dominated the first half on the field and headed into the locker room up 14-7.

Promising young quarterback Calvin Roan headed to the locker room at halftime trailing 14-7. Roan’s out this season due to a torn ACL, but he’s poised to make a huge impact when he returns for his junior season.

State College’s Marching Band did its best Blue Band impression by playing their seniors favorite songs of the past few years at halftime.

State High came out swinging in the second half.

Star running back Isaiah Edwards broke loose with a big touchdown to tie the game at 14. After the game, he told the media how happy he was to score a touchdown in Beaver Stadium before his former teammate and current Penn State freshman Keaton Ellis.

A second half comeback left Head Coach Matt Lintal jumping for joy.

Senior speedster Lokey Howell had a career game today. He has yet to receive a offer to play in college, but he has been recruited by Penn State.

State College left the first Beaver Stadium Classic victorious and, of course, got to ring Penn State’s famous victory bell.

About the Author

Samuel Brungo

