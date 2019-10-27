[Photo Story] State High vs. Cumberland Valley In Beaver Stadium Classic
Beaver Stadium was the home to a regular season Mid Penn match-up between the hometown State College Little Lions and the Eagles of Cumberland Valley on Saturday afternoon.
The Little Lions picked up a huge 33-21 victory and improved to 9-1 on the year in the process, but beyond that, the memories that were made on Saturday will last a lifetime for every player, fan, and student in attendance. Take a look back at some of the game’s finest moments:
Your ad blocker is on.
Please choose an option below.
Purchase a Subscription!
About the Author
No. 6 Penn State Football Dominates Michigan State 28-7 In Miserable Conditions
The Nittany Lions beat the Spartans in just about every phase of the game Saturday afternoon to improve to an 8-0 record on the season.
Antonio Shelton Apologizes For Ejection From Michigan State Game
Shelton apologized publicly for his ejection from Saturday night’s 28-7 victory over Michigan State.
Send this to a friend
Comments