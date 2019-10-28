16 Distinguished Alumni Receive Alumni Fellow Award

The Penn State Alumni Association recently honored 16 Penn Staters with the Alumni Fellow Award.

To receive this distinguished award, alumni are nominated by a college or campus for being leaders within their professional fields. They must accept an invitation from President Eric Barron to return to campus to share their knowledge and expertise with students, faculty, and administrators.

The Alumni Fellow Award is the highest award given by the Alumni Association.

The 2019 Alumni Fellows are:

Derrick P. Alridge, 1997 graduate of the College of Education

Eliav Barr, 1984 graduate of the Eberly College of Science

Wendy E. Braund, 2001 graduate of the College of Medicine

John A. Coppola, 1969 and 1971 graduate of the College of Earth and Mineral Sciences

Robert D. Edwards, 1975 and 1983 graduate of the Smeal College of Business

I. Miley Gonzalez, 1982 graduate of the College of Agricultural Sciences

Col. (Ret.) Priscilla H. Hamilton, 1978 graduate of the Eberly College of Science

Kathy Ann DeGrandi Heasley, 1983 graduate of the Bellisario College of Communications

Steven H. Korman, 1962 graduate of the Smeal College of Business

Douglas J. Leech Jr., 1977 graduate of the Smeal College of Business

Kenneth O. Lindquist, 1967 and 1971 graduate of the College of Engineering

Sharon L. McDaniel, 1983 graduate of the College of Health and Human Development

Heather L. Neary, 2009 graduate of Penn State Harrisburg

William H. Spence, 1979 graduate of the College of Earth and Mineral Sciences

Lara J. Warner, 1988 graduate of the Smeal College of Business

James P. Zallie, 1983 graduate of the College of Agricultural Sciences

