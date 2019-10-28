PSU news by
Penn State's student blog

Follow us!

Example Searches

Natty Nittany
Onward Debates
Photo Story
Drunk, Sober, High
Squirrel Girl

Topics

More

News

16 Distinguished Alumni Receive Alumni Fellow Award

Matt Sniegowski | Onward State
By Ava Brendgord
10/28/19 4:08 am

The Penn State Alumni Association recently honored 16 Penn Staters with the Alumni Fellow Award.

To receive this distinguished award, alumni are nominated by a college or campus for being leaders within their professional fields. They must accept an invitation from President Eric Barron to return to campus to share their knowledge and expertise with students, faculty, and administrators.

The Alumni Fellow Award is the highest award given by the Alumni Association.

The 2019 Alumni Fellows are:

  • Derrick P. Alridge, 1997 graduate of the College of Education
  • Eliav Barr, 1984 graduate of the Eberly College of Science
  • Wendy E. Braund, 2001 graduate of the College of Medicine
  • John A. Coppola, 1969 and 1971 graduate of the College of Earth and Mineral Sciences
  • Robert D. Edwards, 1975 and 1983 graduate of the Smeal College of Business
  • I. Miley Gonzalez, 1982 graduate of the College of Agricultural Sciences
  • Col. (Ret.) Priscilla H. Hamilton, 1978 graduate of the Eberly College of Science
  • Kathy Ann DeGrandi Heasley, 1983 graduate of the Bellisario College of Communications
  • Steven H. Korman, 1962 graduate of the Smeal College of Business
  • Douglas J. Leech Jr., 1977 graduate of the Smeal College of Business
  • Kenneth O. Lindquist, 1967 and 1971 graduate of the College of Engineering
  • Sharon L. McDaniel, 1983 graduate of the College of Health and Human Development
  • Heather L. Neary, 2009 graduate of Penn State Harrisburg
  • William H. Spence, 1979 graduate of the College of Earth and Mineral Sciences
  • Lara J. Warner, 1988 graduate of the Smeal College of Business
  • James P. Zallie, 1983 graduate of the College of Agricultural Sciences

Your ad blocker is on.

Please choose an option below.

Sign up for our e-mail newsletter:
OR
Support quality journalism:
Purchase a Subscription!
Already receiving enough emails?

About the Author

Ava Brendgord

Ava is a freshman contributor from Houston, TX majoring in broadcast journalism. She loves black coffee, making new friends, and her cute dog that she misses very much. If there's one thing Ava misses most about Texas, its the amazing Tex-Mex food, which central Pennsylvania sadly lacks. Please send cute dog videos to @avabrendgord on Twitter or email her at [email protected]

Comments

State College Links

Bars and Happy Hours

Movies – Local theaters and new movies

Apartments – Search local apartments

Classifieds – Buy and sell locally

Cars / Trucks – New and used vehicles

Hotels – In and around Penn State
Follow on another platform

No. 6 Penn State Football Dominates Michigan State 28-7 In Miserable Conditions

The Nittany Lions beat the Spartans in just about every phase of the game Saturday afternoon to improve to an 8-0 record on the season.

Penn State’s Post-Michigan State Report Card

Penn State’s special teams unit and linebackers were excellent at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing.

©  2008 - 2019 Onward State

Send this to a friend