16 Distinguished Alumni Receive Alumni Fellow Award
The Penn State Alumni Association recently honored 16 Penn Staters with the Alumni Fellow Award.
To receive this distinguished award, alumni are nominated by a college or campus for being leaders within their professional fields. They must accept an invitation from President Eric Barron to return to campus to share their knowledge and expertise with students, faculty, and administrators.
The Alumni Fellow Award is the highest award given by the Alumni Association.
The 2019 Alumni Fellows are:
- Derrick P. Alridge, 1997 graduate of the College of Education
- Eliav Barr, 1984 graduate of the Eberly College of Science
- Wendy E. Braund, 2001 graduate of the College of Medicine
- John A. Coppola, 1969 and 1971 graduate of the College of Earth and Mineral Sciences
- Robert D. Edwards, 1975 and 1983 graduate of the Smeal College of Business
- I. Miley Gonzalez, 1982 graduate of the College of Agricultural Sciences
- Col. (Ret.) Priscilla H. Hamilton, 1978 graduate of the Eberly College of Science
- Kathy Ann DeGrandi Heasley, 1983 graduate of the Bellisario College of Communications
- Steven H. Korman, 1962 graduate of the Smeal College of Business
- Douglas J. Leech Jr., 1977 graduate of the Smeal College of Business
- Kenneth O. Lindquist, 1967 and 1971 graduate of the College of Engineering
- Sharon L. McDaniel, 1983 graduate of the College of Health and Human Development
- Heather L. Neary, 2009 graduate of Penn State Harrisburg
- William H. Spence, 1979 graduate of the College of Earth and Mineral Sciences
- Lara J. Warner, 1988 graduate of the Smeal College of Business
- James P. Zallie, 1983 graduate of the College of Agricultural Sciences
